Providence Bruins December 18 Matchup with Belleville Senators Postponed
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - The American Hockey League announced today, December 17, that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, the Providence Bruins game scheduled for December 18 at Belleville has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
