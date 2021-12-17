Providence Bruins December 18 Matchup with Belleville Senators Postponed

PROVIDENCE, RI - The American Hockey League announced today, December 17, that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, the Providence Bruins game scheduled for December 18 at Belleville has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

