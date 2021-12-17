Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO

December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday released left wing Max Humitz from his professional tryout.

A second-year pro, Humitz competed in one contest with Grand Rapids during his third stint with the team this year. The forward logged one assist in two games with the Griffins from Nov. 5-6 and appeared in four contests from Nov. 17-28. The Livonia, Mich., native has skated in seven games this season with Grand Rapids, totaling one assist and a plus-three rating. Humitz will return to the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) where he has eight points (6-2-8) and eight penalty minutes in nine outings.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.