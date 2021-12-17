Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday released left wing Max Humitz from his professional tryout.
A second-year pro, Humitz competed in one contest with Grand Rapids during his third stint with the team this year. The forward logged one assist in two games with the Griffins from Nov. 5-6 and appeared in four contests from Nov. 17-28. The Livonia, Mich., native has skated in seven games this season with Grand Rapids, totaling one assist and a plus-three rating. Humitz will return to the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) where he has eight points (6-2-8) and eight penalty minutes in nine outings.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021
- Wolves Make Four Roster Moves - Chicago Wolves
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins December 18 Matchup with Belleville Senators Postponed - Providence Bruins
- Additional Game Postponed - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Postpones Additional Belleville Game - AHL
- Toronto Marlies Games Postponed Through December 21st - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Second Coin Giveaway in Partnership with Sunshine Minting - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Toronto Marlies Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Griffins' Weekend Games against Toronto Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Four to Professional Tryout Contracts - Utica Comets
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Official Team Jerseys Available for Pre-Purchase Starting December 17 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Belleville-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Bears Add Subban and Bednard, Caps Recall Fucale - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Eagles Begin Weekend Set Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return to Xl Center for Date with Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Recalls Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Open Two-Game Lone Star State Showdown Tonight vs. Texas Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Still Lots of Work to Do' - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.