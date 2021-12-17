Henderson Silver Knights Announce Second Coin Giveaway in Partnership with Sunshine Minting
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will be giving out "Lucky Shillings" to the first 5,000 fans to enter Orleans Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 22 when Silver Knights face off against the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT. The coin giveaway is presented by Sunshine Minting.
The shilling was designed in-house by the Henderson Silver Knights creative team and features a horseshoe on one side, and a spur on the other. The final design was minted by the skilled craftspeople at Sunshine Minting, Inc.
This is the second of four coin giveaways to take place during the 2021-22 season. Fans received the first coin at Henderson's home opener on Oct. 15. The final two coin giveaways will be announced at a later date.
