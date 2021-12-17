Comets Sign Four to Professional Tryout Contracts

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team signed goaltender Bailey Brkin from the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL to a professional tryout contract with the club along with two forwards and one defenseman from the Adirondack Thunder including forwards Sebastian Vidmar and Peter MacAruthur and defenseman Chris Lijdsman.

Brkin, 22, hails from Sherwood Park, Alberta and started his professional career this season with the Quad City Storm of the SPHL playing 10 games with an 8-1-1 record holding a .937 save percentage with 1.79 goals against average. The six-foot-three, 175-pound goaltender has played one game with the Komets this season before his PTO with the Comets.

MacArthur, 36, is currently third in points for the Thunder with 16 (five goals, 11 assists). This will be MacArthur's first stint in the AHL since the 2010-11 season where he spent 24 games with the Lake Erie Monsters and one game with the Peoria Rivermen. MacArthur is a native of Clifton Park, NY.

Sebastian Vidmar earns his second call-up to the American Hockey League after recording two goals and an assist in nine games with Adirondack this season. The Malmö, Sweden native played one AHL game with the Stockton Heat in 2018-19. Vidmar played college hockey at Union College in Schenectady, NY.

This will be Chris Lijdsman's first AHL call-up. The 30-year-old has appeared in 15 games for the Thunder this season. Lijdsman skated in 127 games in the SPHL (Huntsville, Pensacola, Roanoke, Birmingham), 30 games in the ECHL (15 with Jacksonville), and 23 games in France2 with Tours.

The Comets are back in action on the road against the Monsters tonight at 7:00 PM at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The Comets next home game takes place on New Year's Eve, December 31st with a 5:00 PM puck drop inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

