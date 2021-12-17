Gleason Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, But IceHogs Edge Stars

December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 3-1 loss to the Rockford IceHogs Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Seven minutes into the opening frame, Rockford launched a pass from their own zone to Dylan McLaughlin on a breakaway, and he snuck a shot past Anton Khudobin. Just 30 seconds later, on a 3-on-2 rush, Alexander Nylander beat the Stars defense and fired a shot past Khudobin.

Ben Gleason cut the Stars deficit to one with a wrist shot from the right circle that fooled Rockford goaltender Collin Delia. The goal started the Stars' annual Teddy Bear Toss, as the fans threw stuffed animals on the ice, which will be donated to Operation Blue Santa.

The two teams skated through a scoreless second period, as Khudobin was brilliant for Texas, stopping all 13 Rockford shots. The IceHogs carried their 2-1 lead into the third, as the teams each generated 20 shots through the first 40 minutes.

Khudobin stood tall during two third period penalty kills, stopping five shots on goal. With the extra attacker on in the final minutes, Texas misfired on a centering pass that went all the way down and into the empty net to give the IceHogs a 3-1 win. The goal was credited to Delia, who was the last Rockford player to touch the puck on an earlier save.

Khudobin stopped 29 of 31 shots in his Texas debut, while Delia stopped 24 of 25 in the win.

The Stars look to bounce back tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in the last meeting with Rockford this weekend

Photo Credit: Andy Nietupski

BOX SCORE

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Dylan McLaughlin (RFD)

Ben Gleason (TEX)

Alex Nylander (RFD)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.