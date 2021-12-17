Gleason Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, But IceHogs Edge Stars
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, TX - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 3-1 loss to the Rockford IceHogs Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Seven minutes into the opening frame, Rockford launched a pass from their own zone to Dylan McLaughlin on a breakaway, and he snuck a shot past Anton Khudobin. Just 30 seconds later, on a 3-on-2 rush, Alexander Nylander beat the Stars defense and fired a shot past Khudobin.
Ben Gleason cut the Stars deficit to one with a wrist shot from the right circle that fooled Rockford goaltender Collin Delia. The goal started the Stars' annual Teddy Bear Toss, as the fans threw stuffed animals on the ice, which will be donated to Operation Blue Santa.
The two teams skated through a scoreless second period, as Khudobin was brilliant for Texas, stopping all 13 Rockford shots. The IceHogs carried their 2-1 lead into the third, as the teams each generated 20 shots through the first 40 minutes.
Khudobin stood tall during two third period penalty kills, stopping five shots on goal. With the extra attacker on in the final minutes, Texas misfired on a centering pass that went all the way down and into the empty net to give the IceHogs a 3-1 win. The goal was credited to Delia, who was the last Rockford player to touch the puck on an earlier save.
Khudobin stopped 29 of 31 shots in his Texas debut, while Delia stopped 24 of 25 in the win.
The Stars look to bounce back tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in the last meeting with Rockford this weekend
Photo Credit: Andy Nietupski
BOX SCORE
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Dylan McLaughlin (RFD)
Ben Gleason (TEX)
Alex Nylander (RFD)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2021
- Delia Nets First-Ever IceHogs AHL Goalie Goal in 3-1 Victory at Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Gleason Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, But IceHogs Edge Stars - Texas Stars
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Downed at Iowa Wild - Manitoba Moose
- Bokk Turns up Wolves' Streak to 11 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Pick up Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Copley, Bears Shutout Thunderbirds 2-0 - Hershey Bears
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Bunnaman Goal Extends Win Streak to 3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 6-3 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Downed by Bears at MassMutual Center - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Surrender Three Straight Goals, Fall 3-1 to Phantoms in Return to Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Stun Monsters in Overtime, Win 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Dostal Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Recall Carcone, Speers from Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Recall Carcone and Speers from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Make Four Roster Moves - Chicago Wolves
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins December 18 Matchup with Belleville Senators Postponed - Providence Bruins
- Additional Game Postponed - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Postpones Additional Belleville Game - AHL
- Toronto Marlies Games Postponed Through December 21st - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Second Coin Giveaway in Partnership with Sunshine Minting - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Postpones Toronto Marlies Games Through December 21 - AHL
- Griffins' Weekend Games against Toronto Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Four to Professional Tryout Contracts - Utica Comets
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Official Team Jerseys Available for Pre-Purchase Starting December 17 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch, Belleville Senators Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Belleville-Syracuse Game - AHL
- Senators' Game in Syracuse Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Bears Add Subban and Bednard, Caps Recall Fucale - Hershey Bears
- Heat, Eagles Begin Weekend Set Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return to Xl Center for Date with Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Recalls Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Assign F Klim Kostin to T-Birds on Conditioning - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Open Two-Game Lone Star State Showdown Tonight vs. Texas Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Still Lots of Work to Do' - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Gleason Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, But IceHogs Edge Stars
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte and Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas
- Dallas Stars Reassign Damiani and Dellandrea to the Texas Stars
- Stars Assign Goaltender Colton Point to Idaho Steelheads
- Dallas Stars Recall Damiani and Dellandrea, Loan Khudobin to Texas