Griffins' Weekend Games against Toronto Postponed

December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Friday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' home games scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19 against the Toronto Marlies have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Marlies, as well as Toronto Public Heath workplace guidelines.

Make-up dates have not yet been determined. All tickets purchased for this weekend's games will be honored for the rescheduled game dates that will be announced soon. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected when make-up dates have been determined, and all printed tickets will be valid for the new dates. Fans who have questions regarding their Dec. 18 or Dec. 19 tickets are asked to email customerservice@griffinshockey.com.

The Griffins will return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 22 when they welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game via AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM .

