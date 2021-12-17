Additional Game Postponed
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, vs. Providence (AHL Game #367) has been postponed.
The Senators organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined. Fans who have purchased tickets are asked to retain their tickets at this time, and more information will be made available once the game has been rescheduled.
All tickets remain valid and maintain full value for any postponed games. When the rescheduled date is announced Belleville Senators business staff will offer ticket-holders their exact purchase for the rescheduled date, or an equal value credit on their account to go towards future ticket purchases.
