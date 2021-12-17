T-Birds Downed by Bears at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-7-2-0) fell to the Hershey Bears (11-7-2-1) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center by a final score of 2-0.

Pheonix Copley and Joel Hofer were on their A-games early in the first period, as the teams traded chances in the opening 10 minutes of the game, but nobody could light the lamp. Both squads traded unsuccessful power plays, but moments after Hershey's first man advantage, Mike Vecchione cashed in on a third-chance rebound outside the paint to make it a 1-0 lead for the visitors at 15:27 of the first.

Springfield's man-advantage would get two more chances in the second period, but Copley and the Bears' penalty killers did their jobs to keep it a one-goal lead. 38-year-old Hershey captain Matt Moulson would add insurance to Hershey's cushion when he calmly pulled the puck to his backhand at the right-side post and lifted it over the arm of Hofer to make it 2-0 at 16:23 of the second.

Copley held down the fort in the final period as he fought off ten Springfield shots to finish off the shutout. Hofer stopped 25 of 27 shots for the T-Birds. Springfield will look to bounce back on Saturday night when they welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

