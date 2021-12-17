Moose Downed at Iowa Wild
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (15-9-1-0) faced off against the Iowa Wild (10-10-2-1) for their second game in two days. The Moose were coming off a narrow 4-3 loss against the Chicago Wolves yesterday afternoon.
The Moose got the scoring started just over three minutes into the first frame. C.J. Suess powered his way to the net, then pulled the puck in front and around goaltender Hunter Jones for the 1-0 Moose lead. Iowa evened the score later in the period on the power play. Calen Addison broke through with speed and roofed a backhand past Arvid Holm to make it 1-1. After the first 20 minutes, the Moose and Wild were knotted up one apiece. Holm finished the frame with nine saves while Jones ended with 14 of his own.
Iowa took the lead in the second frame. With the Moose on the penalty kill, the Wild moved the puck around the Manitoba zone. It ended up on the stick of Addison who fired it in off the post for a 2-1 Wild lead at 7:12. Manitoba pressed late and despite outshooting the Wild by a 12-8 mark in the second frame, the Moose trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.
Iowa extended their lead with a goal from Nate Sucese with just over five minutes remaining in the third. The forward sprang across the line and zipped a perfect shot inside the top corner for the 3-1 Iowa lead. With the Moose net empty in favour of the extra attacker, the Wild scored again to seal a 4-1 Iowa win. Holm finished the game with 24 saves in the loss. Jones captured the victory with 36 saves to his credit.
Statbook
C.J. Suess has three points (1G, 2A) his last two games
Todd Burgess has three points (1G, 2A) in his last pair of games
Jeff Malott, Kristian Reichel, Mikey Eyssimont and Ville Heinola each recorded four
What's Next?
The Moose continue their road swing with a rematch against the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Dec. 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.
