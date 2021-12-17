Providence Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 6-3
December 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
LAVAL, QC - Jack Ahcan, Cameron Hughes and Alexis D'Aoust scored one goal each, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Laval Rocket, 6-3, on Friday night. Providence scored one power-play goal on four opportunities, but went two-for-five on the penalty kill and were outshot, 24-21. Eight different Providence skaters recorded a point in the loss.
STATS
- Cameron Hughes scored a goal and added an assist for his fourth multi-point game of the season.
- Jack Ahcan scored his third goal of the season. All three of his goals have come on the power play.
- Alexis D'Aoust signed a PTO with Providence on Thursday and scored a goal in his debut.
- John Moore returned to the Providence lineup for the first time since November 19 and recorded an assist.
- Urho Vaakanainen recorded an assist for the second consecutive game, his third in the last four games.
- Samuel Asselin and Steven Fogarty each picked up one assist. They are both tied with Jesper Froden for the team lead with nine assists.
- Nick Wolff recorded an assist, his third in as many games.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Syracuse, New York and take on the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, December 22 at Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
HARTFORD 20 27
SPRINGFIELD 23 30
HERSHEY 21 25
PROVIDENCE 22 26
CHARLOTTE 25 28
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 21 21
BRIDGEPORT 25 20
LEHIGH VALLEY 22 17
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 2 0 1 3
LAVAL 1 4 1 6
