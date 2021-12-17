Delia Nets First-Ever IceHogs AHL Goalie Goal in 3-1 Victory at Texas

CEDAR PARK, TX - Goaltender Collin Delia became the first Rockford IceHogs (11-9-1-1) goaltender in AHL team history to score a goal as the club defeated the Texas Stars (7-11-3-1) 3-1 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas Friday evening.

IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin kicked off the game scoring seven minutes into the contest, catching a long pass from his own zone and snapping a shot between the legs of Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (L, 29 saves on 31 shots). Less than a minute later, Alex Nylander put the IceHogs up 2-0 with his team-leading eighth goal of the season at 7:30. The Stars cut the lead in half at 8:55 when defenseman Ben Gleason snuck a shot under the blocker of Delia.

In the second period, the IceHogs rifled off 13 shots on goal and received multiple chances while shorthanded, but Khudobin settled in and made key saves to keep the Stars within one.

The Stars turned up the pressure in the third period and pulled Khudobin in the final moments for the 6-on-5 attack. Delia made big saves late and after the Stars collected a rebound off of his pads and cleared the puck into their own empty net with three seconds remaining, Delia became the first IceHogs goaltender in their AHL history to be credited with a goal.

The IceHogs went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Stars went 0-for-4. For the fifth time in their last six games, the IceHogs outshot their opponent with a 32-25 shot victory.

The IceHogs wrap up their weekend trip South with a rematch against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

