Stars Take Down Silver Knights in Season Opener
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, kicked off the 2024-25 season with a 4-3 win against the Henderson Silver Knights Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The win was headlined by a 37-save performance from Magnus Hellberg in his Texas Stars debut.
Texas opened the scoring late in the first period with a goal from Luke Krys on a shot from the right circle. Twenty seconds later, with 1:28 remaining in the frame, Alex Petrovic netted his first goal of the season off a feed at the point from Lian Bichsel. The Stars entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead.
The Silver Knights got on the board 20 seconds into the second period when Jonas Rondbjerg fired a one-time past Hellberg. The scoring cooled off for a bit until Chase Wheatcroft netted his first of the season off a Silver Knights turnover, making it 3-1 with 6:59 remaining in the period. The Stars carried the 3-1 lead into the third.
Mitch McLain snuck a shot into the net for Henderson with 12:57 remaining in regulation to close the gap back to one, but 1:48 later the Stars capitalized on their seventh power play, when Matej Blümel made it 4-2. Rondbjerg netted his second goal of the game with on a 5-on-3 man-advantage with 6:47 remaining to bring Henderson back to within one. Despite a late push from the visitors, Texas held on for the win on opening night.
The Stars will look to close-out the weekend series against the Silver Knights in the rematch Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars celebrate win
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Canucks Beat the Wranglers 4-3 in Season Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Kick Off Season With 3-1 Victory Over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Take Down Silver Knights in Season Opener - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Come up Short, 4-3, in Season Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Unable to Complete Comeback in Season-Opening Loss to Sens - Rochester Americans
- Reinhardt and Bourgault Notch Two-Point Nights, as B-Sens Beat Amerks to Begin 2024-25 Season - Belleville Senators
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 12 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Shutout Utica Comets, 5-0, in Season Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall to Rocket on Opening Night - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Home Opener to Crunch, 5-0 - Utica Comets
- Ads Stifled in Season Opener - Milwaukee Admirals
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Announce 2024-25 Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Assign Brenton to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild 2024-25 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
- Game Day Roundup - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Panthers Recall Patrick Giles - Charlotte Checkers
- Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Audio Broadcast Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.