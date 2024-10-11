Stars Take Down Silver Knights in Season Opener

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, kicked off the 2024-25 season with a 4-3 win against the Henderson Silver Knights Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The win was headlined by a 37-save performance from Magnus Hellberg in his Texas Stars debut.

Texas opened the scoring late in the first period with a goal from Luke Krys on a shot from the right circle. Twenty seconds later, with 1:28 remaining in the frame, Alex Petrovic netted his first goal of the season off a feed at the point from Lian Bichsel. The Stars entered the first intermission with a 2-0 lead.

The Silver Knights got on the board 20 seconds into the second period when Jonas Rondbjerg fired a one-time past Hellberg. The scoring cooled off for a bit until Chase Wheatcroft netted his first of the season off a Silver Knights turnover, making it 3-1 with 6:59 remaining in the period. The Stars carried the 3-1 lead into the third.

Mitch McLain snuck a shot into the net for Henderson with 12:57 remaining in regulation to close the gap back to one, but 1:48 later the Stars capitalized on their seventh power play, when Matej Blümel made it 4-2. Rondbjerg netted his second goal of the game with on a 5-on-3 man-advantage with 6:47 remaining to bring Henderson back to within one. Despite a late push from the visitors, Texas held on for the win on opening night.

The Stars will look to close-out the weekend series against the Silver Knights in the rematch Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

