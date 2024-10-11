Roadrunners Announce 2024-25 Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have announced their regular season roster ahead of the team's season opener against the Colorado Eagles on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Roadrunners arrived in Loveland, Colorado, for its two-game series against the Pacific Division rival Eagles. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. MST for both weekend games at Blue FCU Arena.

After Saturday's contest, the team returns to Tucson for a four-game homestand at the Tucson Convention Center. The Roadrunners will play the Texas Stars in its home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased using the link here.

The Roadrunners' roster has 25 players, including 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goaltenders. This gives coach Steve Potvin two additional skaters in both the forward group and the backend. Tucson returns 14 players from last year's Roadrunners team. The club also has six rookies and five new players that General Manager John Ferguson signed in the offseason.

Forwards :

#13 - Egor Sokolov - Acquired in a trade from the Ottawa Senators for Jan Jenik. The former second-round pick is the Belleville Senators' all-time leader in points (180) and games played (240).

#16 - Ryan McGregor - Fifth season with Tucson. He was picked in the third round (67th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs and is 12th all-time in most games played as a Roadrunner with 156 games.

#21 - Milos Kelemen - Third year in organization, playing 24 games for the Coyotes and 113 with the Roadrunners. He won Bronze with Team Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

#22 - Ben McCartney - Fifth season with the Roadrunners. He had 22 points (six goals and 16 assists) and served as an alternate captain for the first time in the AHL last year.

#26 - Travis Barron - Fourth season in Tucson and has 29 goals, 33 assists, and 62 points in 182 games with the Roadrunners.

#27 - Austin Poganski - Second season with the Roadrunners and scored an AHL career-high 14 goals with Tucson last year after joining the team on a PTO.

#29 - Andrew Agozzino - Led the San Diego Gulls last year with 26 goals, 38 assists, 64 points and finished seventh in the AHL in scoring.

#36 - Hunter Drew - Finished his previous nine games in 2023-24 with five goals and four assists, including one playoff goal.

#37 - Will Gavin - Undrafted FA led Air Force with 49 goals over four seasons, including a career-high 19 in 2023-24.

#38 - Aku Raty - Second on the team in scoring last year with 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points in his first AHL season.

#39 - Cameron Hebig - Third in all-time games played with the Roadrunners (222) and set career highs in points (32) and assists (20) last season.

#43 - Julian Lutz - Drafted by Arizona in the second round in 2022 and won the DEL championship in 2023 with teammate Mx Szuber for the Munich EHC.

#45 - Noel Nordh - Drafted by Arizona in the third round in 2023 and led Tucson in scoring in the preseason with two goals, two assists, and four points in two games.

#49 - Miko Matikka - Picked in the third round in 2022 and won an NCAA title with the University of Denver last spring.

Defense :

#3 - Peter Diliberatore - Vegas 2018 draft pick (6th round), played for four teams in one season in 2022-23 (Wheeling Nailers, Silver Knights, Ghost Pirates, and Penguins).

#5 - Robbie Russo -- Played for the Roadrunners from 2018-2020 and won a Calder Cup Championship with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2016-17.

#10 - Maveric Lamoureaux - Drafted by Arizona in the first round (29th overall) in 2022 and is the tallest player on the team at 6-foot-7.

#42 - Lleyton Moore - Made his AHL debut last year, scoring two goals with two assists in 14 games with Tucson.

#44 - Kevin Connauton - Played 185 games with the Arizona Coyotes from 2015-19. This will be his 15th season in professional hockey, and he has played 745 games (360 NHL and 385 AHL)

#55 - Maksymilian Szuber - Played the most games for Tucson last season (70) and led the Roadrunners with a plus-14 last, which is the most for a Tucson rookie defenseman ever.

#64 - Patrik Koch - Played over 300 European pro games (Slovak and Czech leagues) and played 63 games for Tucson last season (second-most for Roadrunner).

#78 - Artem Duda - Drafted by Arizona in the second round (36th overall) in 2022 and played 14 games in the KHL for CSKA Moscow.

#79 - Montana Onyebuchi - Led all AHL defensemen in penalty minutes (145) last season and played a career-high 49 games.

Goaltenders :

#30 - Jaxson Stauber - Played 48 games over the last two seasons for the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks affiliate) and has a 24-16-3 record and .899 save percentage.

#31 - Matthew Villalta - Set Roadrunner records in wins (31), games played (51), minutes (3048), and saves (1328) last season.

