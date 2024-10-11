Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 11, the 24 players that will make up the Opening Night Roster for the 2024-25 season.

Here is how the roster breaks down:

Forwards (14): Joey Abate, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Jimmy Lambert, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Adam Mechura, Georgii Merkulov, Jaxon Nelson, Jeffrey Viel

Defenseman (8): Drew Bavaro, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, Ryan Mast, Mason Millman, Jordan Oesterle, Billy Sweezey

Goaltenders (2): Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro

The Providence Bruins host the Laval Rocket on Opening Night presented by AJT Supplies at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday, October 11. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

