Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 11, the 24 players that will make up the Opening Night Roster for the 2024-25 season.
Here is how the roster breaks down:
Forwards (14): Joey Abate, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Jimmy Lambert, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Adam Mechura, Georgii Merkulov, Jaxon Nelson, Jeffrey Viel
Defenseman (8): Drew Bavaro, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Jackson Edward, Ryan Mast, Mason Millman, Jordan Oesterle, Billy Sweezey
Goaltenders (2): Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro
The Providence Bruins host the Laval Rocket on Opening Night presented by AJT Supplies at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday, October 11. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
- Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
- Kuntar's Second Period Hat-Trick Leads P-Bruins Past T-Birds