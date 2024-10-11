San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the following players are on the Barracuda's roster to start the 2024-25 AHL Regular Season.
Forwards (16)
Justin Bailey
Filip Bystedt
Ethan Cardwell
Joe Carroll
Brandon Coe
Colin Graf
Luke Grainger
Kasper Halttunen
Donavan Houle
Andrew Poturalski
Tristen Robins
Mitchell Russell
Scott Sabourin
Lucas Vanroboys
Anthony Vincent
Colin White
Defensemen (9)
Luca Cagnoni
Ethan Frisch
Jake Furlong
Artem Guryev
Braden Hache
Joey Keane
Valtteri Pulli
Jimmy Schuldt
Jack Thompson
Goaltenders (2)
Yaroslav Askarov
Georgi Romanov
For a printable roster, click HERE. The Barracuda are set to open at the Ontario Reign on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. PT for the team's first regular season game of the 2024-25 campaign. The team's home opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild at Tech CU Arena. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Audio Broadcast Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
- San Jose Barracuda Launch New Charitable Arm, Barracuda: Beyond the Reef
- San Jose Barracuda Assign Five to Wichita
- San Jose Barracuda Release Six from Camp
- Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Details and Roster