San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the following players are on the Barracuda's roster to start the 2024-25 AHL Regular Season.

Forwards (16)

Justin Bailey

Filip Bystedt

Ethan Cardwell

Joe Carroll

Brandon Coe

Colin Graf

Luke Grainger

Kasper Halttunen

Donavan Houle

Andrew Poturalski

Tristen Robins

Mitchell Russell

Scott Sabourin

Lucas Vanroboys

Anthony Vincent

Colin White

Defensemen (9)

Luca Cagnoni

Ethan Frisch

Jake Furlong

Artem Guryev

Braden Hache

Joey Keane

Valtteri Pulli

Jimmy Schuldt

Jack Thompson

Goaltenders (2)

Yaroslav Askarov

Georgi Romanov

For a printable roster, click HERE. The Barracuda are set to open at the Ontario Reign on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. PT for the team's first regular season game of the 2024-25 campaign. The team's home opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild at Tech CU Arena. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

