Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the club's 2024 Opening Night Roster. The Back-to-Back Calder Cup Champions take the ice tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 12 at GIANT Center as they continue their title defense versus the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.

Forwards (17):

Pierrick Dubé, Ethen Frank, Zac Funk, Ryan Hofer, Alex Limoges, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Luke Philp, Garrett Roe, Henrik Rybinski, Brennan Saulnier, Mike Sgarbossa, Spencer Smallman, Matt Strome, Riley Sutter, Alex Suzdalev, Bogdan Trineyev, Mike Vecchione

Defensemen (11):

Ethan Bear, Logan Day, Hardy Häman Aktell, Brad Hunt, Vincent Iorio, Nicky Leivermann, Jake Massie, Jon McDonald, Aaron Ness, Dmitry Osipov, Chase Priskie

Goaltenders (2):

Hunter Shepard, Clay Stevenson

Hershey's 2024 Opening Night Roster features 20 players who played in the playoffs for Hershey last year as they claimed the 2024 Calder Cup Championship. Up front, returning players include Matt Strome, who tallied the overtime winning goal to give Hershey its 13th championship, the club's leading goal scorers for the 2023-24 season in Pierrick Dub

é and Ethen Frank, as well as top Washington Capitals prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko. On the backend, alternate captain Aaron Ness returns for his seventh season with the club, along with Chase Priskie, the club's leading defensive scorer last season. Between the pipes, Hershey's award-winning duo of Hunter Shepard and Clay Stevenson return. Shepard is the reigning winning of the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding goaltender, while the duo shared the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for the 2023-24 season as the goaltender(s) on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

Saturday's Opening Night starts the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health. Prior to puck drop, the Bears will host the Calder Cup Banner Raising Ceremony and fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:40 p.m. All fans will receive a Calder Cup Champions Mini Banner, presented by Highmark Blue Shield. Fans are invited to join the club's pre-game Red Carpet Arrival Event starting at 3 p.m. outside of GIANT Center. Purchase tickets to Saturday's Opening Night.

