Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the club's 2024 Opening Night Roster. The Back-to-Back Calder Cup Champions take the ice tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 12 at GIANT Center as they continue their title defense versus the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.
Forwards (17):
Pierrick Dubé, Ethen Frank, Zac Funk, Ryan Hofer, Alex Limoges, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Luke Philp, Garrett Roe, Henrik Rybinski, Brennan Saulnier, Mike Sgarbossa, Spencer Smallman, Matt Strome, Riley Sutter, Alex Suzdalev, Bogdan Trineyev, Mike Vecchione
Defensemen (11):
Ethan Bear, Logan Day, Hardy Häman Aktell, Brad Hunt, Vincent Iorio, Nicky Leivermann, Jake Massie, Jon McDonald, Aaron Ness, Dmitry Osipov, Chase Priskie
Goaltenders (2):
Hunter Shepard, Clay Stevenson
Hershey's 2024 Opening Night Roster features 20 players who played in the playoffs for Hershey last year as they claimed the 2024 Calder Cup Championship. Up front, returning players include Matt Strome, who tallied the overtime winning goal to give Hershey its 13th championship, the club's leading goal scorers for the 2023-24 season in Pierrick Dub
é and Ethen Frank, as well as top Washington Capitals prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko. On the backend, alternate captain Aaron Ness returns for his seventh season with the club, along with Chase Priskie, the club's leading defensive scorer last season. Between the pipes, Hershey's award-winning duo of Hunter Shepard and Clay Stevenson return. Shepard is the reigning winning of the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding goaltender, while the duo shared the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for the 2023-24 season as the goaltender(s) on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.
Saturday's Opening Night starts the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health. Prior to puck drop, the Bears will host the Calder Cup Banner Raising Ceremony and fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:40 p.m. All fans will receive a Calder Cup Champions Mini Banner, presented by Highmark Blue Shield. Fans are invited to join the club's pre-game Red Carpet Arrival Event starting at 3 p.m. outside of GIANT Center. Purchase tickets to Saturday's Opening Night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Audio Broadcast Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season
- Baron© Championship Rings Unveils the 2024 Hershey Bears Back-To-Back Calder Cup Championship Ring
- Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays
- Goaltender Hunter Shepard Loaned to Hershey