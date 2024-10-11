Syracuse Crunch Shutout Utica Comets, 5-0, in Season Opener

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Brandon Halverson and the Syracuse Crunch shut out the Utica Comets, 5-0, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Dyllan Gill led the Crunch in scoring with his first two professional goals. Dylan Duke also potted his first professional goal in the season opening matchup. Niko Huuhtanen tallied his first AHL goal, while Max Groshev rounded out the team's scoring with one goal on the night.

Halverson stopped all 26 shots he faced between the pipes for the Crunch. Nico Daws turned aside 12-of-16 shots in net for the Comets before being relieved by Isaac Poulter halfway through the middle frame. Poulter went on to turn aside 9-of-10. Syracuse was held scoreless on their lone power play opportunity, but the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4.

Gill scored the first goal of the season just 6:51 into the game. The puck deflected out to the right point where the rookie forward grabbed it and netted a shot from the top of the circle while the netminder was screened. Four minutes later, Huuhtanen doubled the lead. After getting the puck from Joel Teasdale, Huuhtanen skated it down the right wing and fired a wrister from the face off dot. Daws made the save, but Huuhtanen grabbed his own rebound, wrapped around the back of the cage and jammed it in.

Syracuse added two more goals in the middle frame to make it 4-0. Duke kicked off second period scoring at the 4:06 mark. Derrick Pouliot ripped a long shot from the left point that was blocked, but Duke was parked in front of the net to backhand the rebound into the back of the net. Less than four minutes later, Max Groshev deked around a Comets defender and scored with a wrister from the slot.

Gill added his second of the night with 4:53 remaining in the game. Jaydon Dureau centered the puck for Gill to pick up in the slot and send on net. His first attempt was stopped, but he grabbed his own rebound and sent it in past Poulter.

The Crunch host the Belleville Senators for the team's 31st Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Dyllan Gill recorded his first two pro goals in his first pro game...Niko Huuhtanen recorded his first AHL goal tonight...Dylan Duke scored his first pro goal tonight...Brandon Halverson recorded his second career shutout tonight.

