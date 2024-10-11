Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Last season, Gauthier won Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award after leading the league with a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in addition to placing second in goals against average (2.23) and fourth in wins (24). The 23-year-old was also named an ECHL First Team All-Star and won Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week four times in 2023-24.

The Calgary, Alberta native was the first goalie in Nailers franchise history to secure ECHL Goaltender of the Year.

Gauthier went 1-2-1 in four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season. In those four contests, he recorded a 3.87 goals against average, .889 save percentage and his first AHL shutout. In 24 career AHL games with the Penguins, Gauthier is 9-5-7 with a 2.90 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

The Penguins open their 2024-25 season tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 12, against the Charlotte Checkers. Tomorrow's game will also feature a pregame "Pentoberfest" celebration featuring music, concessions and family activities outside of Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza starting at 3:00 p.m.

Game time for the first contest of the Penguins' season is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

