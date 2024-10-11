Ads Set Opening Night Roster
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals set their opening night roster in advance of the season 2024-25 season, which begins tonight in Grand Rapids.
The Admirals 27-player roster consists of 17 players who saw game action for the club last season and 12 who played at least one game in the Calder Cup playoffs.
Forwards (16): Anthony Angello, Kieffer Bellows, Alexander Campbell, Jordan Frasca, Vinnie Hinostroza, Kale Howarth, Joakim Kemell, Zach L'Heureux, Jake Lucchini, Kyle Marino, Navrin Mutter, Cal O'Reilly, Isaac Ratcliffe, Reid Schaefer, Kevin Wall, Ozzy Wiesblatt
Defensemen (9): Nick Blankenburg, Marc Del Gaizo, Kevin Gravel, Jeremy Hanzel, Jake Livingstone, Jack Matier, Luke Prokop, Ryan Ufko, and Adam Wilsby
Goalie (2): Magnus Chrona, Ethan Haider
The Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids tonight, October 11th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.
