Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are proud to announce they have partnered with Ruud Canada as the official jersey sponsor.

"Partnering with a reputable local and global brand like Ruud Canada, and having them spotlighted on our jerseys, demonstrates the growing presence of the Calgary Wranglers in our community," said Calgary Wranglers Vice President Mike Moore. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation and the Wranglers team."

Owen O'Riordan, Marketing Manager Rheem Canada Ltd. commented, "The Ruud Team is thrilled to partner with the Calgary Wranglers, a team that shares our values of dedication, performance, and community involvement. This sponsorship is not just about brand visibility-it's about supporting a team that represents the hard work and resilience that aligns so closely with the Ruud brand. We wish the Wranglers all the success for their upcoming season! Go Wranglers!"

The Calgary Wranglers will be proudly wearing the new jersey patch in Friday's home opener versus the Abbotsford Canucks.

