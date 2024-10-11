Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are proud to announce they have partnered with Ruud Canada as the official jersey sponsor.
"Partnering with a reputable local and global brand like Ruud Canada, and having them spotlighted on our jerseys, demonstrates the growing presence of the Calgary Wranglers in our community," said Calgary Wranglers Vice President Mike Moore. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation and the Wranglers team."
Owen O'Riordan, Marketing Manager Rheem Canada Ltd. commented, "The Ruud Team is thrilled to partner with the Calgary Wranglers, a team that shares our values of dedication, performance, and community involvement. This sponsorship is not just about brand visibility-it's about supporting a team that represents the hard work and resilience that aligns so closely with the Ruud brand. We wish the Wranglers all the success for their upcoming season! Go Wranglers!"
The Calgary Wranglers will be proudly wearing the new jersey patch in Friday's home opener versus the Abbotsford Canucks.
Calgary Wranglers Ticket Memberships are still available for the upcoming season. Enjoy benefits including $50 Food & Beverage Card, discounts on merchandise, free AHLTV on FloSports, and much more. For full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit calgarywranglers.com/season-tickets/
Visit calgarywranglers.com/tickets/ to purchase single-game tickets for all Calgary Wranglers home games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.