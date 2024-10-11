Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have submitted a 27-player roster to open the 2024-25 season, which consists of 16 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards (16): Martin Chromiak, Jacob Doty, Shawn Element, Samuel Fagemo, Glenn Gawdin, Samuel Helenius, Charles Hudon, Aatu Jamsen, Kaleb Lawrence, Tyler Madden, Jeff Malott, Francesco Pinelli, Tate Singleton, Jack Studnicka, Taylor Ward, Jake Wise

Defensemen (9): Angus Booth, Jakub Dvorak, Cole Krygier, Joe Hicketts, Jack Millar, Jacob Moverare, John Parker-Jones, Luke Rowe, Reilly Walsh

Goaltenders (2): Pheonix Copley, Erik Portillo

Prior to the start of the league season, the Reign signed forward Jake Wise to a professional tryout contract.

