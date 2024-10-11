Panthers Recall Patrick Giles

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Florida Panthers announced Friday that they have recalled Patrick Giles from Charlotte.

The 24-year-old forward has posted 37 points (16g, 21a) in 148 games over parts of three seasons with Charlotte.

The Checkers kick off the 2024-25 season with a road tilt in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

