Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears and WPMT FOX43 have announced the television broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The Bears will once again partner with FOX43 to televise games for the fifth straight season. Coverage will start with the club's home opener and Calder Cup Banner Raising Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 12 versus Cleveland with an extended pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. A total of 30 games are scheduled to air this season, with additional games to be added later. Select games are slated to air in high definition on the station's main channel, available to anyone in the region with an antenna, digital tuner, cable subscription, or streaming service that includes local channels. Additional broadcasts will air on the station's digital channel, Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2.
The following games will be televised in partnership with FOX43 (Home Games in BOLD):
OCTOBER:
Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Cleveland, Extended coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., Antenna TV
Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Bridgeport, 7 p.m., Antenna TV
Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m., Antenna TV
Saturday, Oct. 26 at Springfield, 7:05 p.m., Antenna TV
NOVEMBER:
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m., FOX43
Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Laval, 7 p.m., FOX43
Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. W-B/Scranton, 7 p.m., Antenna TV
DECEMBER:
Wednesday, Dec. 4 at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m., TBD
Friday, Dec. 13 at Syracuse, 7 p.m., TBD
Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. W-B/Scranton, 5 p.m., Antenna TV
JANUARY:
Sunday, Jan. 5 vs. Providence, 3 p.m., Antenna TV
Friday, Jan. 10 at Charlotte, 7 p.m., TBD
Saturday, Jan. 11 at Charlotte, 6 p.m., TBD
Sunday, Jan. 19 vs. Rochester, 5 p.m., TBD
Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Laval, 7 p.m., Antenna TV
Friday, Jan. 24 at Belleville, 7 p.m., Antenna TV
Saturday, Jan. 25 at Belleville, 7 p.m., Antenna TV
Wednesday, Jan. 29 at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m., Antenna TV
FEBRUARY:
Saturday, Feb. 15 at W-B/Scranton, 6:05 p.m., Antenna TV
Saturday, Feb. 22 at Charlotte, 4 p.m., Antenna TV
Sunday, Feb. 23 at Charlotte, 1 p.m., Antenna TV
MARCH:
Saturday, Mar. 1 vs. W-B/Scranton, 7 p.m., TBD
Sunday, Mar. 2 vs. Lehigh Valley, 5 p.m., Antenna TV
Friday, Mar. 7 at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TBD
Saturday, Mar. 8 at Cleveland, 4 p.m., TBD
Wednesday, Mar. 12 at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m., TBD
Wednesday, Mar. 26 at Bridgeport, 7 p.m., TBD
APRIL:
Saturday, Apr. 5 vs. Hartford, 7 p.m., Antenna TV
Friday, Apr. 11 at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m., TBD
Saturday, Apr. 19 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m., Antenna TV
Dates and channels are subject to change. Additional road game broadcasts will be added at a later date
Antenna TV may be found on WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.
The longtime Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will call the action along with analysis from former Hershey Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, along with FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Ryan Ye. FOX43's Ed Albert will serve as producer for all games, working with Hershey's Great Save Productions on home broadcasts.
All games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV on FloHockey.
WPMT FOX43 is Central Pennsylvania's FOX station serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Owned by TEGNA Inc., FOX43 is the area's leader for local and national sports coverage. In addition to the Bears, the station carries the NFL on FOX, MLB on FOX, NASCAR on FOX as well as local high school football pregame show, The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy. FOX43 is also Central PA's official Philadelphia Eagles station carrying both preseason and regular season games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season
- Baron© Championship Rings Unveils the 2024 Hershey Bears Back-To-Back Calder Cup Championship Ring
- Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays
- Goaltender Hunter Shepard Loaned to Hershey
- Bears Open 2024-25 Season Saturday