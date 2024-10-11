Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears and WPMT FOX43 have announced the television broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Bears will once again partner with FOX43 to televise games for the fifth straight season. Coverage will start with the club's home opener and Calder Cup Banner Raising Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 12 versus Cleveland with an extended pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. A total of 30 games are scheduled to air this season, with additional games to be added later. Select games are slated to air in high definition on the station's main channel, available to anyone in the region with an antenna, digital tuner, cable subscription, or streaming service that includes local channels. Additional broadcasts will air on the station's digital channel, Antenna TV, WPMT 43.2.

The following games will be televised in partnership with FOX43 (Home Games in BOLD):

OCTOBER:

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Cleveland, Extended coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., Antenna TV

Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Bridgeport, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Springfield, 7:05 p.m., Antenna TV

NOVEMBER:

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m., FOX43

Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Laval, 7 p.m., FOX43

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. W-B/Scranton, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

DECEMBER:

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m., TBD

Friday, Dec. 13 at Syracuse, 7 p.m., TBD

Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. W-B/Scranton, 5 p.m., Antenna TV

JANUARY:

Sunday, Jan. 5 vs. Providence, 3 p.m., Antenna TV

Friday, Jan. 10 at Charlotte, 7 p.m., TBD

Saturday, Jan. 11 at Charlotte, 6 p.m., TBD

Sunday, Jan. 19 vs. Rochester, 5 p.m., TBD

Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Laval, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Friday, Jan. 24 at Belleville, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, Jan. 25 at Belleville, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m., Antenna TV

FEBRUARY:

Saturday, Feb. 15 at W-B/Scranton, 6:05 p.m., Antenna TV

Saturday, Feb. 22 at Charlotte, 4 p.m., Antenna TV

Sunday, Feb. 23 at Charlotte, 1 p.m., Antenna TV

MARCH:

Saturday, Mar. 1 vs. W-B/Scranton, 7 p.m., TBD

Sunday, Mar. 2 vs. Lehigh Valley, 5 p.m., Antenna TV

Friday, Mar. 7 at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TBD

Saturday, Mar. 8 at Cleveland, 4 p.m., TBD

Wednesday, Mar. 12 at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m., TBD

Wednesday, Mar. 26 at Bridgeport, 7 p.m., TBD

APRIL:

Saturday, Apr. 5 vs. Hartford, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Friday, Apr. 11 at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m., TBD

Saturday, Apr. 19 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m., Antenna TV

Dates and channels are subject to change. Additional road game broadcasts will be added at a later date

Antenna TV may be found on WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.

The longtime Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will call the action along with analysis from former Hershey Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, along with FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Ryan Ye. FOX43's Ed Albert will serve as producer for all games, working with Hershey's Great Save Productions on home broadcasts.

All games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV on FloHockey.

WPMT FOX43 is Central Pennsylvania's FOX station serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Owned by TEGNA Inc., FOX43 is the area's leader for local and national sports coverage. In addition to the Bears, the station carries the NFL on FOX, MLB on FOX, NASCAR on FOX as well as local high school football pregame show, The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy. FOX43 is also Central PA's official Philadelphia Eagles station carrying both preseason and regular season games.

