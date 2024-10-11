Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned defenceman Graham Sward to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Sward, 21, totalled 81 points (15G, 66A) in 66 games with the WHL's Wenatchee Wild through the 2023-24 season. The Abbotsford, B.C. native finished second among WHL defenders in both assists and points. He was named to the WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team. Sward accumulated 180 points (33G, 147A) in 250 career WHL contests split between the Wild, Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE. Sward was a fifth round selection (146th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Moose get the 2024-25 season under way Saturday night when they take on the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/SPORTS, the Winnipeg Jets App or watch with a subscription to AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Moose return to downtown Winnipeg for their home opener, presented by Canada Life, on Saturday, Oct. 26. Be one of the first 2,000 fans in attendance and receive a Moose blanket. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

