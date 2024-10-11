Ads Stifled in Season Opener

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids, MI - The Admirals pumped 35 shots on Grand Rapids goalie Sebastian Cossa but couldn't get one by the Griffins goalie as they dropped a 3-0 decision in the season opener on Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

It was the first time in Admirals history that they had failed to score in the opener and just the second time in the past eight years that they had lost the inaugural game of the season.

Playing in his first game with the Ads, Magnus Chrona was impressive in net stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced and backstopped the team's penalty kill that eliminated five of six Griffins chances.

After a scoreless first period the Griffins who found the back of the net when Marco Kasper scored on a backhand at 8:08 of the second.

Grand Rapids' forward Carter Mazur scored a power-play goal via a one-timer from the right circle with just under five minutes to play in the second to push their lead to 2-0.

The Ads had their chances to crack Cossa in the third, peppering him with 15 shots, but couldn't get one to fall and Dominic Shine sealed the deal with an empty-netter with 15 seconds to play.

The Admirals look to get their first win of the season when they visit Chicago tomorrow night at 7 pm at the Allstate Arena. Milwaukee's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

