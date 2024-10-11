IceHogs Assign Brenton to Indy
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill.- The Rockford IceHogs announced today that they have assigned defenseman Lucas Brenton to the IceHogs ECHL affiliate Indy Fuel.
Brenton enters his first professional season after spending the past five campaigns with the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL). With Moose Jaw last season, Brenton helped lead them to the WHL championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup.
Rockford's roster stands at 24 skaters on the eve of the season opener, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.
Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12
The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 12 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Shutout Utica Comets, 5-0, in Season Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall to Rocket on Opening Night - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Home Opener to Crunch, 5-0 - Utica Comets
- Ads Stifled in Season Opener - Milwaukee Admirals
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Announce 2024-25 Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Assign Brenton to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild 2024-25 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
- Game Day Roundup - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Panthers Recall Patrick Giles - Charlotte Checkers
- Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Audio Broadcast Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.