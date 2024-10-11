IceHogs Assign Brenton to Indy

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill.- The Rockford IceHogs announced today that they have assigned defenseman Lucas Brenton to the IceHogs ECHL affiliate Indy Fuel.

Brenton enters his first professional season after spending the past five campaigns with the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL). With Moose Jaw last season, Brenton helped lead them to the WHL championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup.

Rockford's roster stands at 24 skaters on the eve of the season opener, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!

