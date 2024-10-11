Game Day Roundup - CGY vs ABB
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Wranglers are kicking off their season at home, facing off against the neighbours from the west, the Abbotsford Canucks. GET TICKETS
Many players from the teams saw each other in the 2024 Young stars Classic in Penticton with the Canucks winning 4-3.
Players To Watch
All eyes will be on the Wranglers new goaltenders Devin Cooley and Waltteri Ignatjew.
The new guns will be hitting the ice, since Dustin Wolf has officially joined the Flames.
Cooley, a player signed from the San Jose Sharks, gave a strong performance in his pre-season games, notably his debut against the Edmonton Oilers. Last season, Cooley saw 301:29 minutes of action with a 2-3-1 record.
Ignatjew, a recent Flames transaction from Helsinki, Finland played for Mora IK in the Swedish Allsvenskan League and made his North American debut in Penticton at the 2024 Young Stars Classic. Him too, putting on a good show.
Linus Karlsson, forward of the Abbotsford Canucks, was a scoring leader for his team last season and totalled 60 points.
Unable to make it to the game? Catch it from AHLTV on FloHockey
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 12 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Shutout Utica Comets, 5-0, in Season Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall to Rocket on Opening Night - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Home Opener to Crunch, 5-0 - Utica Comets
- Ads Stifled in Season Opener - Milwaukee Admirals
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Announce 2024-25 Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Assign Brenton to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild 2024-25 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
- Game Day Roundup - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Panthers Recall Patrick Giles - Charlotte Checkers
- Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Audio Broadcast Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.