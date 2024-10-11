Game Day Roundup - CGY vs ABB

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Wranglers are kicking off their season at home, facing off against the neighbours from the west, the Abbotsford Canucks. GET TICKETS

Many players from the teams saw each other in the 2024 Young stars Classic in Penticton with the Canucks winning 4-3.

Players To Watch

All eyes will be on the Wranglers new goaltenders Devin Cooley and Waltteri Ignatjew.

The new guns will be hitting the ice, since Dustin Wolf has officially joined the Flames.

Cooley, a player signed from the San Jose Sharks, gave a strong performance in his pre-season games, notably his debut against the Edmonton Oilers. Last season, Cooley saw 301:29 minutes of action with a 2-3-1 record.

Ignatjew, a recent Flames transaction from Helsinki, Finland played for Mora IK in the Swedish Allsvenskan League and made his North American debut in Penticton at the 2024 Young Stars Classic. Him too, putting on a good show.

Linus Karlsson, forward of the Abbotsford Canucks, was a scoring leader for his team last season and totalled 60 points.

Unable to make it to the game? Catch it from AHLTV on FloHockey

American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

