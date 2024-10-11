Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Audio Broadcast Schedule

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the team's audio broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season. In 2024-25, all 72 Monsters regular-season games, home and away, along with all potential playoff action, will be presented live on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler and the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, all Monsters games can be viewed live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. Information regarding the Monsters' 2024-25 television schedule and studio programming on Rock Entertainment Sports Network is forthcoming.

Returning for his tenth season as the TV and radio 'Voice of the Monsters' is veteran play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown, recipient of the 2020-21 James H. Ellery Memorial Award for outstanding media coverage of the AHL.

"We are proud to once again join with FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler to provide Monsters fans with comprehensive audio coverage of the team this season," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Friday. "We are excited to continue to offer our fans a dedicated radio home, The Gambler, and unparalleled access to the 2024-25 Monsters season through AHLTV on FloHockey, bringing our fans at home into the heart of our world-class arena, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, all season long."

AHLTV on FloHockey (flohockey.tv) features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as through the FloSports app and connected devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. FloHockey subscriptions are priced at $29.99 USD ($39.99 CAD) per month when billed monthly, or $150 USD ($203.88 CAD) for an annual subscription - a savings of 58 percent - and includes access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff contest for all 32 American Hockey League teams but also more than 21,000 hockey contests on FloHockey along with all other live event streams and replays across FloSports. FloHockey will support these events with a robust AHL content strategy that will feature award-winning editorial and video content throughout the year.

