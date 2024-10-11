Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







As fans file into the BMO Center on Saturday for the Rockford IceHogs opening night, they will first notice the brand-new seating in the arena. Shortly after the IceHogs take the ice for the first time in the 2024-25 season, fans will quickly learn of the latest wave of young prospects eager to make their mark in Rockford in the season opener against the rival Grand Rapids Griffins.

The IceHogs roster has been bolstered the last few seasons with top draft picks from their parent club, the Chicago Blackhawks. The 2024-25 season begins with some highly touted names throughout the hockey world lacing up their skates in Rockford.

Rockford's offense looks to take big strides this season with Colton Dach (2nd RD, 2021) returning alongside established scorers. Newcomers, Frank Nazar III (1st RD, 2022) Landon Slaggert (3rd RD, 2020), and Gavin Hayes (3rd RD, 2022), hope to provide even more of a spark to the scoresheet in their first pro seasons.

The blueline also has a strong mix of returning players and young, exciting prospects coming in. Ethan Del Mastro (4th RD, 2021) looks to build off last year's All-Star rookie season as does Louis Crevier (7th RD, 2020) who split time between the IceHogs and Blackhawks. The addition of Kevin Korchinski (1st RD, 2022) adds even more excitement to the roster.

Between the pipes, Rockford will turn to second-year goalie, Drew Commesso (2nd RD, 2020) after he posted an 18-win rookie season in 2023-24. This new wave of prospects has, understandably generated plenty of excitement around Rockford.

"I'm probably as excited about this roster as I was my first couple of years here when we had Byfuglien, Bickell, and Crawford, and when we had that whole group that worked their way up together," IceHogs General Manager Mark Bernard said.

The IceHogs General Manager has seen his fair share of top talent starting in the AHL and eventually making their mark on championship-winning teams at the next level. Bernard, who enters his 17th season with the organization, was around when the cornerstones of the eventual Blackhawks dynasty in the 2010s began their pro career in the AHL.

"I see the same potential here with this group. We have a lot of high-end talent, and it is exciting for them to be here together, build some comradery, and hopefully work their way up," Bernard said.

Rockford's roster will feature a mix of young and experienced returners in 2024-25. Adding excitement to the IceHogs this season is the crop of rookies looking to make their mark on the ice, and some have already made a strong impression on the coaching staff.

"They are willing to come in every day and be willing to work; they're inquisitive and want to know what they can do. It's a great quality to have, " Head Coach Anders Sorensen said.

The combination of talent and willingness to learn has made strong impressions throughout the locker room in Rockford. Two of Rockford's rookie skaters got a chance to display their skill and hockey IQ alongside last year's team MVP, Brett Seney, who set up Nazar on his first goal in the preseason.

"The hype around him [Nazar] is for good reason. I'm trying to learn his tendencies and even Slaggert; I love his game. They're both really smart hockey players," Seney said.

The IceHogs blueline received a welcomed addition when the Blackhawks assigned Korchinski to Rockford to begin the 2024-25 season. The number seven overall pick in 2022 played 76 games for Chicago last season. As Chicago added veteran depth to their blueline, Korchinski will begin the season in Rockford with key lessons from his first NHL season.

"I'm trying to use my skating more and incorporate more offense to my game and getting comfortable out there," Korchinski said. "Getting those reps and the one-on-one teaching down here... for me personally trying to get that offense back is important and getting back to how I know I can contribute."

After a full season in the NHL, the 20-year-old will now have an opportunity to play a larger role in Rockford where he will continue to make strides in his game.

"I think it was huge that he played last year in the NHL because I think going back to juniors, he wouldn't have improved. It's going to help him develop; he is a special talent, and he will be a special talent for us in Chicago for a very long time," Bernard said.

The Rockford blueline will feature a mix of young talent in Korchinski and 2024 AHL All-Star Del Mastro and proven AHL talent in Cavan Fitzgerald, Isaak Phillips, and Austin Strand. The blueline additions has given the IceHogs goalies added motivation to begin the season.

2021 4th Round Pick, Ethan Del Mastro returns after putting up 37 points in his rookie season.

"As a goaltender, it's what you want. I feel like we are super strong on the defensive side, and with that comes a lot of responsibility. I view the defenseman and goalies as one unit," Commesso said

Commesso returns after an impressive 18-win performance in his rookie season in 2023-24. With an entire season under his belt, Commesso is eager to continue to build in his progression with the IceHogs developmental goalie coach, Matt Smith.

"For us, it is about sticking with our checklist to where we want to go. We want to make sure the stuff we worked on last year takes root, and we have seen that in his game," Smith said.

Every goalie faces the same ebbs and flows throughout the season. Smith looked closely at some of Commesso's struggles throughout the year and was able to use those moments for development.

"In a lot of ways, it really allowed us to understand when he struggles, what it looks like, and how we quickly shift and get out of that," Smith said.

Commesso will share the goalie room with Weeks, who appeared in a handful of games last season but also found success in summer training.

"The foundation has been laid for him to have a good season, and we are going to build on it week by week," said Smith. "From a developmental checkpoint, he checked a lot of boxes in the offseason, and we're excited to have him,"

Entering his fourth season as the head coach in Rockford, Sorensen, and his staff will rely on the older players to help the wave of rookies and prospects adapt to life in the AHL.

"Seney, Sanford, Baddock are the guys that we rely on for that kind of stuff, it happens organically... but we will lean on them for the first few weeks for sure," Sorensen said.

IceHogs Finalize Opening Night Roster

The IceHogs will begin the season with 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goalies. Six players on the Rockford roster will be making their AHL debut in the 2024-25 season.

Rookies: Lucas Brenton, Colin Felix, Gavin Hayes, DJ King, Kevin Korchinski, Paul Ludwinski, Frank Nazar, Samuel Savoie, and Landon Slaggert. and Mitchell Weeks.

Returnees: Brandon Baddock, Jackson Cates, Drew Commesso, Louis Crevier, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro, Cole Guttman,, Jalen Lypen, Marcel Marcel, Isaak Phillips, Ryder Rolston, Zach Sanford, Brett Seney, Austin Strand.

The IceHogs also have three players who appeared professionally before coming to Rockford, including: Colin Felix, Cavan Fitzgerald, and DJ King.

Of the 25 skaters on the Hogs opening night roster, 16 of them are either first- or second-year players.

Click here to view the IceHogs 2024-25 Opening Night Roster.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.