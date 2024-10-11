Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced the team's opening night roster for its 24th AHL season. The 2024-25 roster is comprised of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Bridgeport begins the regular season at home for the first time in eight years, facing the Providence Bruins tomorrow night (Saturday, Oct. 12th). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

Of the 25 players on the initial roster, 16 have previously worn Bridgeport's jersey in at least one regular-season game. The roster also includes 21 players on an NHL contract with the New York Islanders, five veterans, and six rookies.

Bridgeport's season-opening roster is listed below, numerically by position.

Forwards (14)

8 Liam Foudy

12 Pierre Engvall

14 Brian Pinho

15 Cam Thiesing*

16 Alex Jefferies*

17 Marc Gatcomb

18 Matthew Maggio

20 Hudson Fasching

21 Cole Bardreau

24 Fredrik Karlstrom

25 Chris Terry

26 Eetu Liukas

28 William Dufour

29 Tyce Thompson

Defensemen (8)

2 Calle Odelius*

3 Samuel Bolduc

4 Isaiah George*

6 Marshall Warren*

7 Grant Hutton

10 Travis Mitchell

27 Aidan Fulp

38 Wyatt Newpower

Goaltenders (3)

1 Jakub Skarek

35 Marcus Hogberg

50 Henrik Tikkanen*

* Denotes AHL rookie

Opening Night: The quest for the Calder Cup begins tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Providence Bruins. In the team's annual tradition, fans will be treated to a pre-game block party on the Total Mortgage Arena Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live music, food, and drink. Islanders' fans will also have the opportunity to get their hands on new 'Fisherman' merchandise for the very first time. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Fisherman bucket hat and an LED bracelet when doors open at 6 p.m.

