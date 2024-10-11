Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced the team's opening night roster for its 24th AHL season. The 2024-25 roster is comprised of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.
Bridgeport begins the regular season at home for the first time in eight years, facing the Providence Bruins tomorrow night (Saturday, Oct. 12th). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.
Of the 25 players on the initial roster, 16 have previously worn Bridgeport's jersey in at least one regular-season game. The roster also includes 21 players on an NHL contract with the New York Islanders, five veterans, and six rookies.
Bridgeport's season-opening roster is listed below, numerically by position.
Forwards (14)
8 Liam Foudy
12 Pierre Engvall
14 Brian Pinho
15 Cam Thiesing*
16 Alex Jefferies*
17 Marc Gatcomb
18 Matthew Maggio
20 Hudson Fasching
21 Cole Bardreau
24 Fredrik Karlstrom
25 Chris Terry
26 Eetu Liukas
28 William Dufour
29 Tyce Thompson
Defensemen (8)
2 Calle Odelius*
3 Samuel Bolduc
4 Isaiah George*
6 Marshall Warren*
7 Grant Hutton
10 Travis Mitchell
27 Aidan Fulp
38 Wyatt Newpower
Goaltenders (3)
1 Jakub Skarek
35 Marcus Hogberg
50 Henrik Tikkanen*
* Denotes AHL rookie
Opening Night: The quest for the Calder Cup begins tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Providence Bruins. In the team's annual tradition, fans will be treated to a pre-game block party on the Total Mortgage Arena Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live music, food, and drink. Islanders' fans will also have the opportunity to get their hands on new 'Fisherman' merchandise for the very first time. The first 2,500 fans will receive a Fisherman bucket hat and an LED bracelet when doors open at 6 p.m.
