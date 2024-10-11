Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday the team's roster to open the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

The Wolves will carry 27 players when they face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at Allstate Arena in the season opener.

Forwards (16): Ryan Suzuki, Noel Gunler, Danny Katic, Nick Swaney, Felix Unger Sorum, Nikita Pavlychev, Tyson Jost, Austin Wagner, Dominic Franco, Skyler Brind'Amour, Josiah Slavin, Sahil Panwar, Juha Jaaska, Gleb Trikozov, Bradly Nadeau, Justin Robidas.

Defensemen (8): Domenick Fensore, Charles-Alexis Legault, Ronan Seeley, Ty Smith, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Joakim Ryan, Scott Morrow, Bryce Montgomery.

Goaltenders (3): Spencer Martin, Yaniv Perets, Ruslan Khazheyev.

The Wolves and Admirals will square off in a Central Division showdown at 7 p.m. with the game broadcast on FOX Chicago Plus and streamed on AHLTV, powered by FloHockey.

