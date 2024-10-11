P-Bruins Fall to Rocket on Opening Night

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Opening Night on Friday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Vinni Lettieri and Patrick Brown found the back of the net in the first period. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle recorded two assists.

How It Happened While on the power play, Lettieri walked the puck from the corner up to the top of the left circle, where he fired a wrist shot short-side off the crossbar and across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 3:06 into the game. Oesterle and Georgii Merkulov received assists on the tally. Brown's slapshot from the top of the right circle whistled past the goaltender and into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 9:24 remaining in the first period. Oesterle and Marc McLaughlin received the assists. Adam Engström put in a rebound on the backhand from just outside the right post to put Laval on the board, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 7:03 to play in the first frame. Filip Mesar backhanded a shot through the goaltender's legs from the edge of the crease for a power play goal, tying the game at 2-2 with 12:28 left in the second period. Logan Mailloux caught a feed from across the crease and flipped it past the goaltender from the right post, giving the Rocket a 3-2 lead with 6:47 remaining in the second period. 2:36 into the third period, William Trudeau scored on a wraparound to extend the Laval lead to 4-2. Mailloux netted his second goal of the game after deking around a defender and backhanding a shot into the upper-left corner of the net from the low slot, giving the Rocket a 5-2 lead with 6:53 to play in the third period.

Stats Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 34 of the 39 shots he faced. The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3. Lettieri's tally was the first goal of the 2024-25 AHL season. Oesterle's two assists were his first two points in a Providence uniform.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, October 12 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.