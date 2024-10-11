Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2024-25 opening day roster. The Marlies roster consists of 29 players: 16 forwards, 10 defencemen and three goaltenders. The full roster is attached.

The Marlies roster has four veteran players and 10 rookies. The average age of the group is 24.57 years old.

Toronto opens their 20th season this weekend with a back-to-back at home against the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim) on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 83 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

