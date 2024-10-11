Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2024-25 opening day roster. The Marlies roster consists of 29 players: 16 forwards, 10 defencemen and three goaltenders. The full roster is attached.
The Marlies roster has four veteran players and 10 rookies. The average age of the group is 24.57 years old.
Toronto opens their 20th season this weekend with a back-to-back at home against the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim) on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 83 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.