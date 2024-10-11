Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Matt Murray to Milwaukee.
Murray owned a 14-15-2 record, 3.02 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 31 games for the AHL's Texas Stars in 2023-24. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of St. Albert, Alta., also played in one NHL game for the Dallas Stars last season, recording a 23-save shutout on Jan. 8 at Minnesota. Undrafted, Murray is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career NHL starts with Dallas; he is 37-26-7 with a .907 save percentage and five shutouts in 71 career AHL contests with Texas.
Murray and the Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids tonight, October 11th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.
