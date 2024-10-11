T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that Opening Night, presented by MGM Springfield, has officially sold out. This marks the 15th consecutive sellout game at the MassMutual Center dating back to last season. The franchise has sold out Opening Night every season since its inception in 2016.
The packed Opening Night slate begins with the Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party at the Plaza at MGM Springfield from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. before the T-Birds square off against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as heavier-than-normal traffic is expected due to the Thunderbirds festivities and the Basketball Hall of Fame Induction weekend ceremonies.
Additionally, the Thunderbirds are pleased to announce that seven games, including Opening Night, will air locally on CoziTV. The complete list of Thunderbirds games airing on CoziTV can be seen below. You can find COZI on the following channels:
Saturday, October 12 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m. - Opening Night
Saturday, December 7 vs. RFD, 7:05 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss
Saturday, January 11 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m. - Throwback Night
Saturday, January 25 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m. - Hometown Heroes Night
Saturday, February 8 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m. - Ice-O-Topes Night
Saturday, February 22 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night
Saturday, March 8 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m. - Pink in the Rink
You can find CoziTV on the following channels:
Antenna: 33-2
Comcast: 1165
Spectrum: 183
Dish: 253
Fans who did not secure Opening Night tickets have another chance this weekend to check out T-Birds hockey when the team hosts the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. for Kids Opening Day.
Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.
