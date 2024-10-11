Comets Drop Home Opener to Crunch, 5-0
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The fans entered the Adirondack Bank Center with great anticipation for the home opener of the 2024-2025 season. With the renewed focus, the Comets hit the ice to a raucous crowd that made the building buzz as they finally dropped the puck for the season opener. If the team needed anymore motivation for a win, they stood against their in-state and North Division rivals, the Syracuse Crunch. After the player introductions, the Comets draped in their home white jerseys dropped the puck and got to work. Unfortunately, it was the opposition team that got all the bounces in their favor as the Comets came up short on the night losing, 5-0.
In the opening period, it was the Crunch who struck first after a point shot found its way in through traffic as Nico Daws was screen on the release of Dyllan Gill at 6:51. This gave the Crunch a 1-0 lead. The Crunch added to their lead after Niko Huuhtanen took advantage of a good bounce and was able to wrap the puck past Daws at 10:57
The second period saw the Crunch gain two more goals and extend their lead after Dylan Duke found a rebound opportunity that he shoved past Daws at 4:06. This was followed by Max Groshev blasting a wrist shot over the shoulder of Daws at 8:00. The goal that made it 4-0 spelled the night for Daws as Isaac Poulter stepped in relief.
In the final period, the Crunch scored to make it 5-0 after Gill followed his own rebound right to the net and drove home a shot past Poulter at 15:07. It was the final goal of the game.
The shots on goal were equal at 26 each. Utica was 0 for 4 on the powerplay while Syracuse didn't score on their one opportunity with the man advantage.
The puck drop for the next game will be at 7:00pm at the Adirondack Bank Center tomorrow against the Rochester Americans. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Reinhardt and Bourgault Notch Two-Point Nights, as B-Sens Beat Amerks to Begin 2024-25 Season - Belleville Senators
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 12 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Shutout Utica Comets, 5-0, in Season Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall to Rocket on Opening Night - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Home Opener to Crunch, 5-0 - Utica Comets
- Ads Stifled in Season Opener - Milwaukee Admirals
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Announce 2024-25 Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Assign Brenton to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild 2024-25 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
- Game Day Roundup - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Panthers Recall Patrick Giles - Charlotte Checkers
- Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Audio Broadcast Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.