Comets Drop Home Opener to Crunch, 5-0

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The fans entered the Adirondack Bank Center with great anticipation for the home opener of the 2024-2025 season. With the renewed focus, the Comets hit the ice to a raucous crowd that made the building buzz as they finally dropped the puck for the season opener. If the team needed anymore motivation for a win, they stood against their in-state and North Division rivals, the Syracuse Crunch. After the player introductions, the Comets draped in their home white jerseys dropped the puck and got to work. Unfortunately, it was the opposition team that got all the bounces in their favor as the Comets came up short on the night losing, 5-0.

In the opening period, it was the Crunch who struck first after a point shot found its way in through traffic as Nico Daws was screen on the release of Dyllan Gill at 6:51. This gave the Crunch a 1-0 lead. The Crunch added to their lead after Niko Huuhtanen took advantage of a good bounce and was able to wrap the puck past Daws at 10:57

The second period saw the Crunch gain two more goals and extend their lead after Dylan Duke found a rebound opportunity that he shoved past Daws at 4:06. This was followed by Max Groshev blasting a wrist shot over the shoulder of Daws at 8:00. The goal that made it 4-0 spelled the night for Daws as Isaac Poulter stepped in relief.

In the final period, the Crunch scored to make it 5-0 after Gill followed his own rebound right to the net and drove home a shot past Poulter at 15:07. It was the final goal of the game.

The shots on goal were equal at 26 each. Utica was 0 for 4 on the powerplay while Syracuse didn't score on their one opportunity with the man advantage.

The puck drop for the next game will be at 7:00pm at the Adirondack Bank Center tomorrow against the Rochester Americans. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

