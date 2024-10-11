Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team's Opening Night roster for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season, which gets underway tonight when the Amerks host the Belleville Senators at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester's 26-man season-opening roster features 16 forwards and eight defensemen along with two goaltenders.

Forwards (16): Josh Dunne, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Konsta Helenius, Mason Jobst, Aleksandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak, Brett Murray, Olivier Nadeau, Viktor Neuchev, Noas Ostlund, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek, Graham Slaggert, Tyler Tullio, Anton Wahlberg and Brendan Warren.

Defensemen (8): Kale Clague, Ryan Johnson, Vsevolod Komarov, Zach Metsa, Nikita Novikov, Colton Poolman, Ethan Prow and Jack Rathbone.

Goaltenders (2): Michael Houser and Felix Sandstrom.

Rochester's leadership group will be comprised of Jobst, who was named the 64th captain in franchise history, while Dunne, Metsa, Murray and Prow will serve as the alternates for this season.

The Opening Night festivities begin with a pregame Roc the Block Party on Broad St. beginning at 4:00 p.m. Family-friendly activities include a bounce house, face painting and a DJ providing entertainment. Fans can also choose from an assortment of food options while ushering in another exciting season of Amerks hockey in Rochester.

To accommodate the event, Broad St. will be closed and inaccessible from Exchange Blvd. and South Ave. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to navigate through the congested streets surrounding Blue Cross Arena while parking is also expected to fill up fast.

There will also be a Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, before the game where fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 12-ounce can beer and drink specials outside at the Block Party between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. until puck drop.

The first 5,000 fans will receive an Amerks 2024-25 magnet schedule, courtesy of Nissan.

Tickets for the 2024-25 Home Opener start at just $10.

Amerks 2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

