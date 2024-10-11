Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - As the Belleville Senators get set to begin their eighth American Hockey League season in Rochester tonight, General Manager Ryan Bowness and Head Coach Dave Bell are proud to announce the club's 2024-25 Opening Night Roster.

The 25-player roster includes 15 returning players, 12 selected by Ottawa in the National Hockey League Draft, and 10 B-Sens debutants, who were acquired in offseason trades or signings. Two players on the opening night roster were selected in the first round of the NHL draft, while 11 players were taken inside the first three rounds. Five players are considered rookies, with just one veteran under the AHL's roster rules.

The Belleville Sens 2024-25 Opening Night Roster is as follows:

Forwards (15): Wyatt Bongiovanni, Angus Crookshank, Zack Ostapchuk (A), Xavier Bourgault, Tyler Boucher, Stephen Halliday, Jake Chiasson, Jamieson Rees, Phil Daoust, Garrett Pilon (C), Cole Reinhardt, Jan Jenik, Keean Washkurak, Oskar Pettersson, Hayden Hodgson

Defence (8): Jeremy Davies (A), Donovan Sebrango (A), Jorian Donovan, Maxence Guenette, Tomas Hamara, Wyatte Wylie, Filip Roos, Nikolas Matinpalo

Goaltenders (2): Leevi Merilainen, Mads Sogaard

You can learn more about the 2024-25 edition of the Belleville Senators, by checking out the updated player bios and media guide.

The Senators begin the 2024-25 season in Rochester tonight against the Americans, at 7:05 p.m. Coverage of the game can heard on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network and AHLTV on FloHockey beginning at 6:50 p.m.

Single-game tickets for all matchups through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

