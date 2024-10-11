Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed forward Rocco Grimaldi to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. Last season, Grimaldi was named an AHL All-Star for the second time in his career, finishing the campaign among the league's leaders in goals (36, 3rd), points (73, 2nd), and shots (228, 3rd) while competing in all 72 regular-season games for the Chicago Wolves.

A 5'6", 179 lb. right-shooting native of Rossmoor, CA, Grimaldi, 31, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 203 career NHL appearances for Florida, the Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators spanning parts of eight seasons from 2014-22, Grimaldi registered 30-37-67 with 34 penalty minutes. In 433 career AHL appearances for the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates, Milwaukee Admirals, San Diego Gulls, Rockford IceHogs, and Chicago spanning parts of eight seasons from 2014-19 and 2021-24, Grimaldi notched 175-195-370 with 216 penalty minutes. An AHL All-Star in 2017-18 and last season, Grimaldi was also named to the 2023-24 AHL Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Grimaldi supplied 31-46-77 with 68 penalty minutes and a +22 rating in 86 career NCAA appearances for the University of North Dakota spanning three seasons from 2011-14. Grimaldi was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team and WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2012-13 and helped North Dakota claim the 2012 WCHA Tournament Championship. In 55 career USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seaosns from 2009-11, Grimaldi logged 23-22-45 with 40 penalty minutes and participated in the 2010-11 USHL All-Star Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.