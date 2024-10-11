Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has officially submitted their season opening roster for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

The Wolf Pack's opening roster is composed of 24 players. The group breaks down to 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Forwards (15): Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Adam Erne, Bo Groulx, Ryder Korczak, Jake Leschyshyn, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Blake McLaughlin, Brennan Othmann, Dylan Roobroeck, Nate Sucese, and Adam Sýkora

Defensemen (7): Casey Fitzgerald, Ben Harpur, Blake Hillman, Connor Mackey, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, and Ryan Siedem

Goaltenders (2): Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand

Additionally, New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that the club has loaned defensemen Carter Berger and Case McCarthy to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

The Wolf Pack kick off the 2024-25 regular season tomorrow night when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and full coverage will be available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr starting at 6:50 p.m.

All 72 Wolf Pack games, both home and away, will be available on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr during the 2024-25 season. Play-by-Play voice Alex Thomas returns for his fourth season with the club and will begin coverage 15 minutes prior to puck drop each night.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

