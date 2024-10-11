Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has officially submitted their season opening roster for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.
The Wolf Pack's opening roster is composed of 24 players. The group breaks down to 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.
Forwards (15): Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Jaroslav Chmelaø, Adam Erne, Bo Groulx, Ryder Korczak, Jake Leschyshyn, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Blake McLaughlin, Brennan Othmann, Dylan Roobroeck, Nate Sucese, and Adam Sýkora
Defensemen (7): Casey Fitzgerald, Ben Harpur, Blake Hillman, Connor Mackey, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin, and Ryan Siedem
Goaltenders (2): Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand
Additionally, New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that the club has loaned defensemen Carter Berger and Case McCarthy to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.
The Wolf Pack kick off the 2024-25 regular season tomorrow night when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and full coverage will be available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr starting at 6:50 p.m.
All 72 Wolf Pack games, both home and away, will be available on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr during the 2024-25 season. Play-by-Play voice Alex Thomas returns for his fourth season with the club and will begin coverage 15 minutes prior to puck drop each night.
The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
- Rangers Assign Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack
- Five Different Scorers Propel Wolf Pack by Islanders in Preseason Finale
- Rangers Assign Brennan Othmann and Ryder Korczak to Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Trim Training Camp Roster by Eleven