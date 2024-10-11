Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster, ahead of tonight's season opener at Calgary. The 29-man roster includes fifteen (15) forwards, eleven (11) defencemen and three goaltenders. Eighteen (18) players are returning to the Abbotsford Canucks, having played at least one game during the 2022.23 and/or 2023.24 seasons. Danila Klimovich, Tristen Nielsen, John Stevens, Jett Woo and Chase Wouters represent the five players who will be joining the team for a fourth consecutive season, having joined the team during Abbotsford's 2021.22 inaugural campaign.
Forwards Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Ty Mueller and Cooper Walker, defencemen Christian Felton, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Elias Pettersson, and goaltender Ty Young represent the seven rookies to have made the team out of training camp. Of the 29 players who make up the team's roster, nine joined the organization via NHL free agency, eight were selected by Vancouver via the NHL Entry Draft, seven joined the organization via AHL free agency, four were originally acquired by Vancouver via trade and one was originally acquired by Utica via AHL trade.
The roster features at least one player of six different nationalities (Canada, United States, Sweden, Belarus, Czechia and Russia), including two players native to British Columbia.
Abbotsford Canucks 2024.25 Opening Night Roster
Goaltenders (3)
Jiří Patera - 25 years-old, 6-3, 212 lbs. Hometown, Prague, Czechia
Nikita Tolopilo - 24 years-old, 6-6/229 lbs. Hometown: Minsk, Belarus
Ty Young - 20 years-old, 6-3/183 lbs. Hometown: Coaldale, Alberta
Defencemen (11)
Layton Ahac - 23 years-old, 6-2/205 lbs. Hometown: North Vancouver, British Columbia
Erik Brännström - 25 years-old, 5-10/185 lbs. Hometown: Eksjö, Sweden
Guillaume Brisebois - 27 years-old, 6-2/175 lbs. Hometown: Longueuil, Quebec
Christian Felton - 24 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Medina, Ohio
Mark Friedman - 28 years-old, 5-11/185 lbs. Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Akito Hirose - 25 years-old, 6-0/170 lbs. Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
Kirill Kudryavtsev - 20 years-old, 5-11/200 lbs. Hometown: Yaroslavl, Russia
Cole McWard - 23 years-old, 6-1/192 lbs. Hometown: Fenton, Missouri
Elias Pettersson - 20 years-old, 6-2/185 lbs. Hometown: Västerås, Sweden
Christian Wolanin - 29 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Jett Woo - 24 years-old, 6-0/205 lbs. Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Forwards (15)
Sammy Blais - 28 years-old, 6-2/206 lbs. Hometown: Montmagny, Quebec
Phillip Di Giuseppe - 31 years-old, 6-0/193 lbs. Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Ty Glover - 24 years-old, 6-3/200 lbs. Hometown: London, Ontario
Dino Kambeitz - 24 years-old, 6-2/212 lbs. Hometown: Parker, Colorado
Linus Karlsson - 24 years-old, 6-1/178 lbs. Hometown: Eksjö, Sweden
Danila Klimovich - 21 years-old, 6-2/202 lbs. Hometown: Pinsk, Belarus
Jonathan Lekkerimäki - 20 years-old, 5-11/172 lbs. Hometown: Tullinge, Sweden
Ty Mueller - 21 years-old, 5-11/185 lbs. Hometown: Cochrane, Alberta
Tristen Nielsen - 24 years-old, 5-10/192 lbs. Hometown: Fort St. John, British Columbia
Max Sasson - 24 years-old, 6-1/181 lbs. Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan
Nate Smith - 25 years-old, 6-0/177 lbs. Hometown: Tampa, Florida
John Stevens - 30 years-old, 6-3/199 lbs. Hometown: Sea Isle City, New Jersey
Carsen Twarynski - 26 years-old, 6-2/198 lbs. Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
Cooper Walker - 22 years-old, 6-0/185 lbs. Hometown: Cambridge, Ontario
Chase Wouters - 24 years-old, 6-0/182 lbs. Hometown: Lloydminster, Alberta
