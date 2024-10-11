Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the club's 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster, ahead of tonight's season opener at Calgary. The 29-man roster includes fifteen (15) forwards, eleven (11) defencemen and three goaltenders. Eighteen (18) players are returning to the Abbotsford Canucks, having played at least one game during the 2022.23 and/or 2023.24 seasons. Danila Klimovich, Tristen Nielsen, John Stevens, Jett Woo and Chase Wouters represent the five players who will be joining the team for a fourth consecutive season, having joined the team during Abbotsford's 2021.22 inaugural campaign.

Forwards Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Ty Mueller and Cooper Walker, defencemen Christian Felton, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Elias Pettersson, and goaltender Ty Young represent the seven rookies to have made the team out of training camp. Of the 29 players who make up the team's roster, nine joined the organization via NHL free agency, eight were selected by Vancouver via the NHL Entry Draft, seven joined the organization via AHL free agency, four were originally acquired by Vancouver via trade and one was originally acquired by Utica via AHL trade.

The roster features at least one player of six different nationalities (Canada, United States, Sweden, Belarus, Czechia and Russia), including two players native to British Columbia.

Abbotsford Canucks 2024.25 Opening Night Roster

Goaltenders (3)

Jiří Patera - 25 years-old, 6-3, 212 lbs. Hometown, Prague, Czechia

Nikita Tolopilo - 24 years-old, 6-6/229 lbs. Hometown: Minsk, Belarus

Ty Young - 20 years-old, 6-3/183 lbs. Hometown: Coaldale, Alberta

Defencemen (11)

Layton Ahac - 23 years-old, 6-2/205 lbs. Hometown: North Vancouver, British Columbia

Erik Brännström - 25 years-old, 5-10/185 lbs. Hometown: Eksjö, Sweden

Guillaume Brisebois - 27 years-old, 6-2/175 lbs. Hometown: Longueuil, Quebec

Christian Felton - 24 years-old, 6-1/185 lbs. Hometown: Medina, Ohio

Mark Friedman - 28 years-old, 5-11/185 lbs. Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Akito Hirose - 25 years-old, 6-0/170 lbs. Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Kirill Kudryavtsev - 20 years-old, 5-11/200 lbs. Hometown: Yaroslavl, Russia

Cole McWard - 23 years-old, 6-1/192 lbs. Hometown: Fenton, Missouri

Elias Pettersson - 20 years-old, 6-2/185 lbs. Hometown: Västerås, Sweden

Christian Wolanin - 29 years-old, 6-2/190 lbs. Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Jett Woo - 24 years-old, 6-0/205 lbs. Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Forwards (15)

Sammy Blais - 28 years-old, 6-2/206 lbs. Hometown: Montmagny, Quebec

Phillip Di Giuseppe - 31 years-old, 6-0/193 lbs. Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Ty Glover - 24 years-old, 6-3/200 lbs. Hometown: London, Ontario

Dino Kambeitz - 24 years-old, 6-2/212 lbs. Hometown: Parker, Colorado

Linus Karlsson - 24 years-old, 6-1/178 lbs. Hometown: Eksjö, Sweden

Danila Klimovich - 21 years-old, 6-2/202 lbs. Hometown: Pinsk, Belarus

Jonathan Lekkerimäki - 20 years-old, 5-11/172 lbs. Hometown: Tullinge, Sweden

Ty Mueller - 21 years-old, 5-11/185 lbs. Hometown: Cochrane, Alberta

Tristen Nielsen - 24 years-old, 5-10/192 lbs. Hometown: Fort St. John, British Columbia

Max Sasson - 24 years-old, 6-1/181 lbs. Hometown: Birmingham, Michigan

Nate Smith - 25 years-old, 6-0/177 lbs. Hometown: Tampa, Florida

John Stevens - 30 years-old, 6-3/199 lbs. Hometown: Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Carsen Twarynski - 26 years-old, 6-2/198 lbs. Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Cooper Walker - 22 years-old, 6-0/185 lbs. Hometown: Cambridge, Ontario

Chase Wouters - 24 years-old, 6-0/182 lbs. Hometown: Lloydminster, Alberta

