Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m.

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Condors open season in Palm Desert for second consecutive campaign

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, California)

GAME PREVIEW

The Condors and Firebirds begin the season against one another for the second straight season. It is the first of eight matchups on the season.

LEADING OFF

Tonight is the 10th season opener for the Condors in the AHL. The team owns a 6-2-1 mark and tonight is the fifth time the team will open the season on the road. Bakersfield beat Coachella Valley on Opening Day 2023 in Palm Desert, 3-2 on a Noel Hoefenmayer game-winning goal.

RETURNING FACES

Of the 23 players on the Condors active roster, 15 played in Bakersfield a season ago. That list includes four of the top-six leading scorers from 2022-23.

NOAH IS BACK

Noah Philp, who took last season away from hockey, has returned to the organization. As a rookie in 2022-23, Philp had 37 points (19g-18a) in 70 games with the Condors.

OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!

Olivier Rodrigue returns between the pipes for his fourth season in the organization. He has finished in the top-10 in save percentage among AHL netminders in each of the past two seasons. His 19 wins last season were a career high.

GLEASON LOOKS TO BUILD OFF A CAREER YEAR

Ben Gleason his double digits in goals with 10 for the first time in his career last season. He has 173 points (39g-134a) in 352 career AHL games.

VETERAN BLUE LINE ADDITIONS

Two veteran blueliners were added to the organization in the offseason with the signings of Connor Carrick and Josh Brown. Carrick, who spent last season in Coachella Valley, had 34 points (9g-25a) in 70 games with the Firebirds as the team advanced to the Calder Cup Finals. Brown signed a three-year deal in the summer, played the past two seasons in Arizona and has 290 NHL games on his resume.

HEAD TO HEAD

The Condors have a winning record against the Firebirds all-time, going 8-7-1 against the back-to-back Western Conference champions.

ROAD SWING

Bakersfield will head to Ontario next Friday to take on the Reign. Four of the team's six games in October will come away from Mechanics Bank Arena.

HOME OPENER SET FOR OCTOBER 19

The first 2,500 fans will get a Condors cowbell presented by Flagship Solar at the team's home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19. Arrive early as the player red carpet begins at 4:30 p.m. sharp. The fun starts at just $15.

