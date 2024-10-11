Silver Knights Come up Short, 4-3, in Season Opener

October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights dropped their season opener, 4-3, against the Texas Stars on Friday evening at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Rondbjerg scored twice and McLain notched his first in a Henderson sweater.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Texas Stars got on the board first with an unassisted goal from Krys late in the first. They doubled their lead with another tally from Petrovic, assisted by Hryckowian, just 20 seconds later. But Henderson made it 2-1 less than 30 seconds into the second period with a goal from Jonas Rondbjerg, their first of the season. He was assisted by Grigori Denisenko and Christoffer Sedoff. The Stars re-extended their lead to two with an unassisted goal from Wheatcroft at 13:01 in the second. Mitch McLain made it a one goal game in the third period, with Sedoff picking up his second assist of the night on the play. Blümel, assisted by Hryckowian and Pettersen, put the Stars up by two again with the first power-play goal of the evening. The Silver Knights answered back with a power-play goal of their own, Rondbjerg's second of the night, assisted by Tanner Laczynski and Denisneko. Despite the Knights outshooting the Stars 13:6 in the third period, Texas hung on to secure a 4-3 win.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Oct. 12 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars

Friday, Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 19 | 6 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets

Friday, Oct. 25 | 11 a.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 27 | 3 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

NOTES ON THE KNIGHT

Jonas Rondbjerg: Rondbjerg scored two goals in the Silver Knights' season opener. He was assisted by Denisenko and Sedoff on the first and Laczynski and Denisenko on the second.

Mitch McLain: McLain tallied his first goal as a Silver Knight in the third period, assisted by Sedoff.

Christoffer Sedoff: Sedoff recorded a two-point night (0G, 2A), tying his career single-game high.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will again face the Texas Stars on Saturday on the road for the second half of their back-to-back. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.