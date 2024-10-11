Silver Knights Come up Short, 4-3, in Season Opener
October 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights dropped their season opener, 4-3, against the Texas Stars on Friday evening at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Rondbjerg scored twice and McLain notched his first in a Henderson sweater.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Texas Stars got on the board first with an unassisted goal from Krys late in the first. They doubled their lead with another tally from Petrovic, assisted by Hryckowian, just 20 seconds later. But Henderson made it 2-1 less than 30 seconds into the second period with a goal from Jonas Rondbjerg, their first of the season. He was assisted by Grigori Denisenko and Christoffer Sedoff. The Stars re-extended their lead to two with an unassisted goal from Wheatcroft at 13:01 in the second. Mitch McLain made it a one goal game in the third period, with Sedoff picking up his second assist of the night on the play. Blümel, assisted by Hryckowian and Pettersen, put the Stars up by two again with the first power-play goal of the evening. The Silver Knights answered back with a power-play goal of their own, Rondbjerg's second of the night, assisted by Tanner Laczynski and Denisneko. Despite the Knights outshooting the Stars 13:6 in the third period, Texas hung on to secure a 4-3 win.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Oct. 12 | 5 p.m. | at Texas Stars
Friday, Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Saturday, Oct. 19 | 6 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 25 | 11 a.m. | vs. San Jose Barracuda | Tickets
Sunday, Oct. 27 | 3 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
NOTES ON THE KNIGHT
Jonas Rondbjerg: Rondbjerg scored two goals in the Silver Knights' season opener. He was assisted by Denisenko and Sedoff on the first and Laczynski and Denisenko on the second.
Mitch McLain: McLain tallied his first goal as a Silver Knight in the third period, assisted by Sedoff.
Christoffer Sedoff: Sedoff recorded a two-point night (0G, 2A), tying his career single-game high.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will again face the Texas Stars on Saturday on the road for the second half of their back-to-back. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2024
- Canucks Beat the Wranglers 4-3 in Season Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Kick Off Season With 3-1 Victory Over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Take Down Silver Knights in Season Opener - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Come up Short, 4-3, in Season Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Unable to Complete Comeback in Season-Opening Loss to Sens - Rochester Americans
- Reinhardt and Bourgault Notch Two-Point Nights, as B-Sens Beat Amerks to Begin 2024-25 Season - Belleville Senators
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 12 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Shutout Utica Comets, 5-0, in Season Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall to Rocket on Opening Night - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Home Opener to Crunch, 5-0 - Utica Comets
- Ads Stifled in Season Opener - Milwaukee Admirals
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Announce 2024-25 Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Assign Brenton to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild 2024-25 Season Preview - Iowa Wild
- Game Day Roundup - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Panthers Recall Patrick Giles - Charlotte Checkers
- Hershey Bears Announce Opening Night Roster for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Audio Broadcast Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Poganski Named Roadrunners Captain - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Announce 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster - Ontario Reign
- Wolves Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Murray Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Announce Ruud as Official Jersey Sponsor - Calgary Wranglers
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Morning Skate Report: October 11, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Announce 2024.25 AHL Opening Night Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Extend Sellout Streak to 15; Opening Night Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Opening Night Roster - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Assign Graham Sward to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Three Players to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce Opening Night Roster - Rochester Americans
- Bridgeport Islanders Announce Opening Night Roster - Bridgeport Islanders
- Season Preview: Latest Wave of Prospects Feed Excitement for '24-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.