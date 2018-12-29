Stars Stay Hot at Home in 5-1 Victory over Ontario
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, took on the Ontario Reign for the second time this season and came on top of a 5-1 decision. A 21 save night by goaltender Landon Bow as well as 11 different scorers from the Stars helped extend the team's home win streak to six games.
The first period was a battle of the goalies as each team went scoreless. Bow stopped 7 shots, and Ontario's Peter Budaj stopped all 12 shots by the Stars. Texas came into the second period fast, and Colin Markison finally opened scoring on a breakaway 3:50 in. After chipping the puck to center ice, he blast a shot from the top of the left circle that found its way to the back of the net.
The score remained in the Stars favor for much of the period until the team's lethal power play went back to work at 14:11. Gavin Bayreuther fired a shot from the point that just trickled through the legs of Budaj, but not over the goal line. Before he could find the puck Colton Hargrove was there to clean it up and extend the lead to two. Texas wound end the night 1-for-4 on the power play and held Ontario off the scoreboard on their only man advantage chance.
Just two minutes later the Stars were back in their offensive zone. Justin Dowling grabbed the puck right off Daniel Brickley's skate and cashed in. The Stars captain banked the puck off the Reign defenseman and into the net, extending the lead to 3-0.
Though the Stars entered the third period with the lead, the team was not content. Texas outshot the Reign 11-8 in the final period and 36-22 in the entire game. The early pressure led to James Phelan notching his third goal of the season on a rebound at 2:19. Defenseman Ben Gleason launched a shot from the point that rattled the post and slid right to Phelan's stick on the left side of the net.
As icing on the cake for the Stars, defenseman Joel Hanley tacked on his second goal of the season five minutes later. Alternate captain Erik Condra set a cross ice pass to the blue liner who walked into the right circle before launching a shot through traffic. The effort beat Budaj over the shoulder, and further extending the Stars lead.
Less than one minute later, Brett Sutter puts the Reign on the board, thus stealing a shutout away from Bow who recorded his seventh straight win on home ice. At the opposite crease, Budaj suffered the loss despite making 31 saves in the contest.
Box Score
3 Stars presented by Dahill Office Technology Corporation
1. Landon Bow (TEX)
2. Justin Dowling (TEX)
3. Colin Markison (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return to the road tomorrow evening. The club meets the San Antonio Rampage for the final game of the 2018 calendar year at 5:00 p.m. at AT&T Center. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars exchange congratulations
(Derek Sparta)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018
- Phantoms Conclude 2018 in Fight-Filled Rivalry Duel - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Stay Hot at Home in 5-1 Victory over Ontario - Texas Stars
- Penguins Erupt for 7-3 Win at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Come up Short to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Defeat Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Sens Close out 2018 with Win over Devils - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Earn a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Fall in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- St. Denis helps Bridgeport to its third straight win with overtime winner on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Slowed by Senators, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Goloubef Sparks P-Bruins Comeback in Hershey - Providence Bruins
- Eagles Sign DeJong to Professional Tryout Agreement - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Topple North Division Leading Amerks - Utica Comets
- Bruins Rally in Third, Down Bears 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Admirals Taken Down by Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Collect Extra Point in OT Win over T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Boyle to Gulls, Redmond Recalled - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Extend AHL Affiliate Deal with the Utica CometsÂ - Utica Comets
- Poturalski Lifts Checkers over Laval in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #30 Preview: Tucson vs. Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Recall Gaudreau from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Canucks Reassign Forward Adam Gaudette to the Comets Â - Utica Comets
- Moose Release Carroll, Reassign Maclise - Manitoba Moose
- Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Ottawa Recalls Rodewald - Belleville Senators
- Welinski to Anaheim, Sustr Joins San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Add Two Defenders from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Stockton Looks to Even the Score Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Florida Panthers Acquire 2020 Fifth-Round Pick from Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Flames Recall Dillon Dube from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Ottawa Recalls Elliott and Wolanin - Belleville Senators
- Condors Wizard Night with Specialty Jerseys Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, December 29 - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Assignment - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Recall Wedgewood, Amerks Bring up Johansson - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Evan Cormier to Amateur Tryout - Binghamton Devils
- Road Team Wins 6th Straight in Series as Chicago Tops Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Stay Sharp at Home with 5-2 Victory over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Early Lead Doesn't Hold - Ontario Reign
- Blais Caps Comeback in Win over Reign - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.