Stars Stay Hot at Home in 5-1 Victory over Ontario

December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, took on the Ontario Reign for the second time this season and came on top of a 5-1 decision. A 21 save night by goaltender Landon Bow as well as 11 different scorers from the Stars helped extend the team's home win streak to six games.

The first period was a battle of the goalies as each team went scoreless. Bow stopped 7 shots, and Ontario's Peter Budaj stopped all 12 shots by the Stars. Texas came into the second period fast, and Colin Markison finally opened scoring on a breakaway 3:50 in. After chipping the puck to center ice, he blast a shot from the top of the left circle that found its way to the back of the net.

The score remained in the Stars favor for much of the period until the team's lethal power play went back to work at 14:11. Gavin Bayreuther fired a shot from the point that just trickled through the legs of Budaj, but not over the goal line. Before he could find the puck Colton Hargrove was there to clean it up and extend the lead to two. Texas wound end the night 1-for-4 on the power play and held Ontario off the scoreboard on their only man advantage chance.

Just two minutes later the Stars were back in their offensive zone. Justin Dowling grabbed the puck right off Daniel Brickley's skate and cashed in. The Stars captain banked the puck off the Reign defenseman and into the net, extending the lead to 3-0.

Though the Stars entered the third period with the lead, the team was not content. Texas outshot the Reign 11-8 in the final period and 36-22 in the entire game. The early pressure led to James Phelan notching his third goal of the season on a rebound at 2:19. Defenseman Ben Gleason launched a shot from the point that rattled the post and slid right to Phelan's stick on the left side of the net.

As icing on the cake for the Stars, defenseman Joel Hanley tacked on his second goal of the season five minutes later. Alternate captain Erik Condra set a cross ice pass to the blue liner who walked into the right circle before launching a shot through traffic. The effort beat Budaj over the shoulder, and further extending the Stars lead.

Less than one minute later, Brett Sutter puts the Reign on the board, thus stealing a shutout away from Bow who recorded his seventh straight win on home ice. At the opposite crease, Budaj suffered the loss despite making 31 saves in the contest.

