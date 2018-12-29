Stockton Looks to Even the Score Saturday

Saturday, December 29, 2018

Arena: Tucson Convention Center

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018

Time: 6:05 p.m. PST

Broadcast: No Heat broadcast tonight but fans can listen to Tucson's radio call and watch a stream of the game on AHLTV.

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game with your chance to win a puck signed by Spencer Foo.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat look to rebound from a 5-2 setback Friday to Tucson, a game in which the Heat led 2-1 midway through the second and the teams went tied at two into the third period. A shorthanded goal by Laurent Dauphin near the halfway point of the final frame allowed the home team to seize momentum and take control of the game en route to defending home ice in the weekend series opener.

FILL IT UP

Tyler Graovac is lighting it up of late, most recently with another goal in last night's game to push his scoring streak to a season-long four games. Over that span, the forward has tallied eight points on six goals and two assists. The reigning AHL Player of the Week has scored his last four goals with four skaters on the ice for the Heat - a hat trick of shorthanded goals in last weekend's finale against Iowa and last night in a 4-on-4 situation where he potted a loose puck from in front of the net.

A SWEDE FINISH

Adam Ollas Mattsson scored his third goal of the season in Friday's game, working a give-and-go with Brett Pollock near the right point and ending up with the puck on his stick in the slot. Ollas Mattsson then beat goalie Hunter Miska, who finished the night with 32 saves on 34 shots faced, to put the Heat up 2-1 in the second period.

STEADY SECONDARY SCORING

Brett Pollock and Matthew Phillips each enter Saturday's contest on three-game scoring streaks, both players with a goal and two assists since the start of the Iowa series last weekend. Pollock and Phillips each collected an assist on Ollas Mattsson's lamp-lighter in last night's game.

QUINE COMING, DUBE GOING

The Calgary Flames announced Friday that forward Alan Quine has been assigned to Stockton. Quine is coming off a successful stint in Calgary that included three goals and an assist in nine games with the Heat's NHL affiliate. Quine has 19 points (6g,13a) in 15 AHL games so far this season. The flip side of the coin dropped on Saturday when it was announced that Dillon Dube was recalled to Calgary after posting eight points (1g,7a) in eight games with the Heat.

A RARE OCCURRENCE

Last night's game was an abnormality for the Heat, who went without recording a point despite going tied into both intermissions. Entering Friday's game, Stockton had been 4-1-3-0 on the year when tied after 20 minutes of play and 2-0-3-0 when tied after two.

