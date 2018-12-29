Road Team Wins 6th Straight in Series as Chicago Tops Hogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Curtis McKenzie tallied twice, including the game-winner, and a three-goal run in the second period propelled the Chicago Wolves to a 4-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs Friday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. A season-high, capacity crowd of 6,258 fans packed the BMO for the sixth installment of the Illinois Lottery Cup series.

Chicago's victory evened this year's Illinois Lottery Cup at three wins apiece. In addition, with tonight's final, the road team has won each of the first six contests in the season set.

Jordan Schroeder gave the IceHogs their first lead of the game at the 15:26 mark of the first period. Schroeder converted on the rebound of a Darren Raddysh shot from the point, knocking the puck just over the goal line through the blocker side of Dansk. The veteran forward now has points in 13 of his last 19 games against the Wolves.

After McKenzie evened the score for Chicago, Lucas Carlsson gave Rockford its lead back 2:51 into the second period, firing home a cross-crease backdoor feed from forward Graham Knott.

Carlsson's goal was the last bit of offense Rockford was able to muster, as Chicago ended the second frame with goals from Keegan Kolesar, McKenzie and Dylan Coghlan to lift the Wolves to victory.

The IceHogs will have a chance to bounce back on the second leg of their home-and-home set with Chicago tomorrow night in Rosemont.

