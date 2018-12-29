Ottawa Recalls Elliott and Wolanin

The Ottawa Senators have recalled defencemen Stefan Elliott and Christian Wolanin from the Belleville Senators.

Wolanin has 18 points (five goals) in 26 games this season with Belleville and was held pointless in his lone game with Ottawa. He is Belleville's highest scoring blue-liner this season.

Since being acquired from the Penguins, Elliott has an assist in two games with Ottawa and has notched a goal and three assists in eight games with Belleville.

The Sens are back home tonight against Binghamton. Tickets are available.

