Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Michael Bunting to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 23-year-old Bunting scored a goal in four games with the Coyotes this season.
The 5-foot-11, 197-pound native of Scarborough, ON has registered 6-12-18 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with the Roadrunners this season. He has recorded 53-61-114 and 164 PIM in 217 career AHL games over four seasons with Tucson and Springfield.
Bunting was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2014 Entry Draft.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
