Devils Slowed by Senators, 3-2
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BELLEVILLE - The Binghamton Devils gave up three goals in the third period in a 3-2 loss to the Belleville Senators inside CAA Arena on Saturday night.
Rudolfs Balcers scored just 44 seconds into the game to start a three-goal first period for the Senators. Balcers sent a wrist shot on net that got through goaltender Cam Johnson and just went over the line for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Balcers' 14th of the year, unassisted.
Binghamton came back and tied the game as Blake Pietila put home his 11th goal of the year. Nathan Bastian fed Pietila from below the goal line and Pietila's snap shot sailed over the right shoulder of Senators' goaltender Filip Gustavsson. Pietila's goal tied the game at one with assists from Bastian and Michael Kapla at 7:33.
Andrew Sturtz took the lead back for the Senators just 27 seconds later. Sturtz wrapped the puck around the net and slid it by the right pad of Johnson for his second of the year and a 2-1 lead with the lone assist going to Chris Carlisle.
Belleville moved out to a two-goal lead at 13:24 of the first period as Boston Leier let a wrister go from the left circle that beat Johnson for a 3-1 lead on his first goal of the year. Assists were given to Tobias Lingberg and Stuart Percy. After the goal, Evan Cormier came in to replace Johnson and made his professional debut.
Pietila scored his second of the night in the second period to get the Devils within one. Michael McLeod fed Pietila on the right side and he beat Gustavsson for his 12th of the year with under one minute remaining in the period. Assists were credited to McLeod and Kevin Rooney and the Devils trailed after 40 minutes, 3-2.
The Devils couldn't tie the game in the end, losing 3-2. Johnson stopped four of seven and Cormier denied all 21 shots he faced in the loss.
The Devils return home on New Year's Eve to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6:05 p.m. for the first time this season. Fans can score a ticket to the game and a FREE drink to either Craft or Social on State for just $19. CLICK FOR OFFER.
For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils celebrate a goal with the bench
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018
- Phantoms Conclude 2018 in Fight-Filled Rivalry Duel - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Stay Hot at Home in 5-1 Victory over Ontario - Texas Stars
- Penguins Erupt for 7-3 Win at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Come up Short to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Defeat Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Sens Close out 2018 with Win over Devils - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Earn a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Fall in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- St. Denis helps Bridgeport to its third straight win with overtime winner on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Slowed by Senators, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Goloubef Sparks P-Bruins Comeback in Hershey - Providence Bruins
- Eagles Sign DeJong to Professional Tryout Agreement - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Topple North Division Leading Amerks - Utica Comets
- Bruins Rally in Third, Down Bears 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Admirals Taken Down by Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Collect Extra Point in OT Win over T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Boyle to Gulls, Redmond Recalled - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Extend AHL Affiliate Deal with the Utica CometsÂ - Utica Comets
- Poturalski Lifts Checkers over Laval in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #30 Preview: Tucson vs. Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Recall Gaudreau from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Canucks Reassign Forward Adam Gaudette to the Comets Â - Utica Comets
- Moose Release Carroll, Reassign Maclise - Manitoba Moose
- Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Ottawa Recalls Rodewald - Belleville Senators
- Welinski to Anaheim, Sustr Joins San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Add Two Defenders from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Stockton Looks to Even the Score Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Florida Panthers Acquire 2020 Fifth-Round Pick from Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Flames Recall Dillon Dube from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Ottawa Recalls Elliott and Wolanin - Belleville Senators
- Condors Wizard Night with Specialty Jerseys Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, December 29 - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Assignment - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Recall Wedgewood, Amerks Bring up Johansson - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Evan Cormier to Amateur Tryout - Binghamton Devils
- Road Team Wins 6th Straight in Series as Chicago Tops Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Stay Sharp at Home with 5-2 Victory over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Early Lead Doesn't Hold - Ontario Reign
- Blais Caps Comeback in Win over Reign - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.