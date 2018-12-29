Devils Slowed by Senators, 3-2

December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BELLEVILLE - The Binghamton Devils gave up three goals in the third period in a 3-2 loss to the Belleville Senators inside CAA Arena on Saturday night.

Rudolfs Balcers scored just 44 seconds into the game to start a three-goal first period for the Senators. Balcers sent a wrist shot on net that got through goaltender Cam Johnson and just went over the line for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Balcers' 14th of the year, unassisted.

Binghamton came back and tied the game as Blake Pietila put home his 11th goal of the year. Nathan Bastian fed Pietila from below the goal line and Pietila's snap shot sailed over the right shoulder of Senators' goaltender Filip Gustavsson. Pietila's goal tied the game at one with assists from Bastian and Michael Kapla at 7:33.

Andrew Sturtz took the lead back for the Senators just 27 seconds later. Sturtz wrapped the puck around the net and slid it by the right pad of Johnson for his second of the year and a 2-1 lead with the lone assist going to Chris Carlisle.

Belleville moved out to a two-goal lead at 13:24 of the first period as Boston Leier let a wrister go from the left circle that beat Johnson for a 3-1 lead on his first goal of the year. Assists were given to Tobias Lingberg and Stuart Percy. After the goal, Evan Cormier came in to replace Johnson and made his professional debut.

Pietila scored his second of the night in the second period to get the Devils within one. Michael McLeod fed Pietila on the right side and he beat Gustavsson for his 12th of the year with under one minute remaining in the period. Assists were credited to McLeod and Kevin Rooney and the Devils trailed after 40 minutes, 3-2.

The Devils couldn't tie the game in the end, losing 3-2. Johnson stopped four of seven and Cormier denied all 21 shots he faced in the loss.

The Devils return home on New Year's Eve to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6:05 p.m. for the first time this season. Fans can score a ticket to the game and a FREE drink to either Craft or Social on State for just $19. CLICK FOR OFFER.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.