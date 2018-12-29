Admirals Taken Down by Wild
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Des Moines, IA - Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals to lead the Iowa Wild to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The loss extended Milwaukee's winless skid to five games (0-3-1-1). The Admirals have scored just one goal in each of its last three games.
Iowa scored the first goal of the game with a power play marker at 14:03 of the first period. Eriksson Ek's shot from the right circle found the back of the net to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.
Eriksson Ek scored his second of the game at 14:59 of the third period to give the Wild a 2-0 lead.
Milwaukee scored its only goal at 16:18 of the third period. Matt Donovan's shot from the slot beat Iowa goalie Andrew Hammond. Donovan's tenth goal of the season was assisted by Jeremy Gregoire and Joe Pendenza.
Wild forward Matt Read scored an empty-net goal with 1:56 remaining in the game.
Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 28 of 30 Iowa shots. Hammond turned aside 30 in Iowa's goal.
Milwaukee's road trip continues Wed., Jan. 2 with a game at Rockford. Milwaukee returns home Wed., Jan. 9 at 7:00 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
